Campbell demands Arsenal explanation over shock £50m transfer after Romano ‘here we go’

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell believes that the Gunners need to “explain” to supporters why they have signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are wasting little time in the transfer market with the signings of Spain internationals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi already sealed.

Arsenal have also been working on deals for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Chelsea winger Madueke.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave the Madueke deal from Chelsea his ‘here we go’ treatment on Thursday evening with Arsenal on the verge of completing their third signing of the summer.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Noni Madueke to Arsenal, here we go! Fee agreed in excess of £50m with add-ons included, green light from Chelsea. Madueke already agreed five year deal at Arsenal days ago and he’s now set to complete the move. The winger leaves #CFC to join #AFC.’

Interest in the England international from Arsenal was surprising with Madueke not always first choice at Chelsea with the winger grabbing seven goals and three assists in the Premier League last term.

Campbell told the Metro: “I’ve seen him play, and he’s a very dynamic, keep-going kind of player that can cause problems when he gets into the final third.

“I think most people are probably thinking, “Do we need him?”. He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system.

“It’s important to explain that to the players and the fans.”

With rumours Arsenal could still sign another winger, Gabriel Martinelli’s future is up in the air but Campbell reckons the Brazilian is being purposely put under pressure from Arteta.

Campbell added: “Martinelli has been great. He’s been amazing.

“He picked up at the back end of the last season. But you have to change it up. I think Arteta wants to put players quietly under pressure to see how they react.

“How will you respond to competition? If you’re a top player, you respond with concentration and quality. You put pressure on certain positions and certain players to get focus. That’s the focus you need to win something.”

Campbell is not the only person doubting the Madueke deal with over 2000 Arsenal fans signing the #NOTOMADUEKE petition online.

While former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has his doubts, he said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield.

“Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first. Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently.

“I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one.

“I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”

