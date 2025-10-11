Arsenal told they must make one major change to beat ‘lucky’ Slot to Premier League title

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell thinks the Gunners can win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool if they make one mentality change this season.

The Gunners have been in good form so far this season with Mikel Arteta’s side taking advantage of two Liverpool slip-ups last week to go top of the Premier League.

Arsenal are one point clear of the defending Premier League champions after they let a five-point lead slip in a week by losing to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

The Gunners invested heavily in their team over the summer with eight new signings and they will be confident they now have the depth to cope.

And Campbell reckons Arsenal will win the Premier League title this season if they can breed a universal belief within their squad.

When asked who the favourites are for the title, Campbell told talkSPORT: “No one yet, no one.

READ: How Havertz injury has scared Arsenal’s rivals into giving Saka more freedom

“Liverpool, obviously they’ve been champions, they’re always going be in with a shout, and Arsenal are the chasers. They’re in a good position at the moment, but they just have to…

“The proof’s in the pudding, they have to keep going, keep going when it’s January, February time, when it’s wintry and raining, away, picking up points.

“So at the moment, it’s so early but they’ve got great signs. Arsenal are looking good, but they’ve got to believe they can do it, that’s the thing.

“If you don’t believe you can do it, something’s going to come up, and then you’re not going to get the points, you’re not going to have that total belief.

“Everybody’s got to believe they can do it and when they get that mental kind of herd mentality when everyone believes it… not stupidly, like far-fetched, but, ‘We’ve got a great chance and we’ve got to believe.’

“If you add too much doubt in it, it takes a little bit, one per cent, and that one per cent added up through the whole team, the whole squad, can actually take away that momentum. So they’ve got to truly believe they can do it, they’ve got a chance to do it.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal evolution into title favourites summed up by table which has shock club bottom

👉 England boss Tuchel claims Arsenal pair have given him a ‘good’ problem ahead of World Cup

👉 Declan Rice, Paul Scholes embarrassed as the best Premier League midfielder decided

When asked how to create that winner’s mentality when building slowly, Campbell continued: “I think slow is good sometimes. Some people are lucky, they inherit a really good side, [Arne] Slot inherited a fantastic side [at Liverpool] and then won the league.

“He didn’t have to change much, he was lucky. A new manager, good bounce, players responded and yeah, he was lucky. Arteta had to get rid of some players and deadwood but the last couple of years, he’s had pretty much the team.

“I think the centrepiece is a centre-forward, they’ve finally got someone [Viktor Gyokeres]… But they’ve got to find out how to play him. But you build it, you have to build it somehow.

“I went to Arsenal [in 2001], I’ve not won anything. Yeah they won before, but every year is different, you’ve got to believe that you can do it, and you’ve got to have the players around with the quality that can do it.

“You have to manifest it, you have to make it, that’s how champions are made. You’ve got to manifest that, ‘We can do it this year.’

“Not being ridiculous, not being so far-fetched, but you’ve got to start somewhere. Everybody starts with nothing, and then you’ve got to build and create something.”

Campbell added: “Everybody has to come together to totally believe. There’s a lot of guys who’ve signed [for] three, four, five years and whatever, they just have to win.

“How they win? This year they’ve got to win by hook or by crook, get a lucky win or a lucky break here and there, but you’ve got to work for that lucky break.

“They need to win something to kind of allow everyone to really say, ‘Hey, this is what we can achieve’.”