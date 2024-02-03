Arsenal told they can ‘lose title’ against Liverpool as loss is ‘curtains for their hopes’

Journalist Chris McKenna believes Arsenal “can lose” the Premier League title in February, as a loss in a crunch game against Liverpool is “curtains for their hopes.”

The Gunners were heartbreakingly beaten to the title by Manchester City last season. After 22 games, they were five points clear of the Citizens, but by the end of the season they were the ones five points behind.

At the same point this term, the Gunners find themselves five points behind leaders Liverpool, but with a chance to cut into that deficit as they play the league leaders in their next game,

McKenna believes a loss in such a big game at this point in the season will spell the end of their title hopes.

“You can’t win a Premier League title in February but you can certainly lose it. Or at least lose a place in the race,” he wrote in the Daily Star.

“That’s what is on the line for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

“A defeat on home turf for Arsenal and it is curtains for their hopes of rubbing shoulders with the two titans of recent years.”

Indeed, McKenna believes Arsenal can keep themselves in the race with a win, but that would give advantage to City, who are level on points with them, but with a game in hand over both the Gunners and Liverpool.

“Anything but a victory for Klopp and Co and it is suddenly advantage to City, who have a game in hand on both their title rivals as they sit five points off leaders Liverpool,” McKenna added.

“The Gunners couldn’t hold off City’s charge last season when Pep Guardiola’s men came galloping into the final straight. So they’ve got no chance of chasing down Liverpool if Klopp’s men open up an eight-point gap on them with a win tomorrow.

“If that is to happen then it will be all on the Reds to stop City making it four in a row and, more remarkably, six from the last seven. It will be a serious sense of Deja Vu of seeing Klopp and Guardiola go up against each other yet again for the title.”

It will be Deja Vu, but it will also be the last time we get to see that battle, with Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign. His side are striving to give him the perfect send off, while Arsenal are eager to cling on and go one better than last season.

