Arsenal captain Odegaard ‘on his way to Norway’ with three factors to ‘decide’ playing time

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has been added to Norway’s squad for their Nations League double-header, much to the dismay of the Gunners fan base.

Odegaard returned to the Arsenal squad last week after six weeks out with an ankle injury.

He suffered the injury while on international duty with Norway in September and has returned just in time for the third Nations League break of the season.

The 25-year-old missed 10 matches for the Gunners before returning off the bench away to Inter in the Champions League last Wednesday.

The Norway captain came on deep into stoppage time after an injury to Kai Havertz, which hinted that he might not be ready to start against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Odegaard didn’t just start but he played the full match as Arsenal drew 1-1 against their London rivals.

Having initially been omitted from Norway’s squad for their Nations League matches against Slovenia and Kazakhstan, Odegaard will now link up with his international teammates.

Reports in Norway suggest he is ‘on his way’ to his home country, though ‘it is currently unclear whether he will play’ the two games.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken said: “We’ll see how it turns out. The ankle, the medics and Martin decide this.”

Arsenal fans are now anxiously hoping Odegaard does not feature for Norway so soon after returning, especially considering he sustained his ankle injury while on international duty.

Solbakken will have been delighted not only to see Odegaard – who assisted Gabriel Martinelli’s goal – play the full match against Chelsea but the level of performance his skipper put in.

Another manager who was ecstatic was Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“Our player has been out for six weeks and barely trained with the team,” Arteta said post-match.

“To be able to play at this level in the Premier League tells you how much he looks after himself and the leadership and character he has.

“Everything flows better with players like this. Today we clicked much better. You could see everything was flowing but again it is about winning.

“What we have found is that every day we have had to change something big, you know, the engine, the wheels, steering wheel because we’ve had problem after problem.

“Normally the team goes down but this team has unbelievable energy and spirit to play.”

It was an even match at Stamford Bridge but Gunners boss Arteta thinks his side were “very unlucky” and should have won.

“I am very disappointed but very proud as well with what I have seen from the team again,” he said.

“We did the most difficult one to score the first goal but very disappointed with the way we conceded.

“They destroy every team that comes here in every way, but I thought we were superb. We were very unlucky. We have dominated one of the best teams in Europe but we don’t get the results. That is what is missing.

“I think we dominated them, we were the better team in many phases and situations in the game and after going ahead, very disappointed in the way we conceded. It was so poor. It is not our standards and we don’t accept.”