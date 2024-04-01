Arsenal ‘capture’ Mikel Arteta’s ‘chosen one’ as Newcastle ‘reignite interest’ in £30m Gunners outcast

Arsenal could bring in Victor Gyokeres and lose Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has settled on Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres as his top striker target ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners will look to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window with worries about whether Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah will score them enough goals.

Sporting Lisbon value Arsenal target Gyokeres at €70m

Former players and pundits have doubted Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League this season without bringing in a new centre-forward in January.

However, Arteta and sporting director Edu chose to stick with what they’ve got and it’s paid off with Arsenal scoring a hatful of goals since the turn of the year.

Arsenal have been sharing the burden around the squad but it is still understood they will look to bring in a new forward in the summer transfer window.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists Arsenal have ‘captured’ their number one target in Sporting Lisbon’s Gyokeres with the Sweden international Arteta’s ‘chosen one’.

Arsenal and Barcelona ‘share the need’ for a new striker with Arteta ‘growing tired of Gabriel Jesus’ constant injuries’ while Xavi has not been able to rely on youngsters Vitor Roque or Marc Guiu.

The two clubs are both after Gykores – who has contributed 33 goals and 12 assists this term – and Sporting Libson will ‘not settle for less than’ €70m if the former Coventry City striker wants to leave Portugal this summer.

Barcelona ‘do not believe that it is worth betting so much money on a footballer who has not yet competed in any of the five major leagues’ but Arsenal ‘are more convinced’.

Arsenal boss Arteta ‘has no doubt that Gyokeres would fit perfectly’ in his side and the Spaniard has ‘ended up opting for the Swedish international’ over other options.

One player who could leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer is Aaron Ramsdale with summer signing David Raya the number one.

And the Daily Mail claim that Newcastle will ‘reignite interest’ in Ramsdale over the summer with the England international ‘assessing his options and Newcastle are among those interested as they look to bolster their squad’.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is a ‘big admirer of Ramsdale’ and the former Sheffield United goalkeeper ‘is keen to play regular Premier League football again after being reduced to an understudy role’.

Gary Neville: Arsenal ‘answered two big questions’ on Sunday

The Gunners were knocked off the top of the Premier League table by Liverpool over the weekend after drawing 0-0 against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

But former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks Arsenal “answered two big questions” on Easter Sunday and picked out the players who impressed him.

“I think they answered two big questions today,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “One is on their mentality. Could they live in a big game against Manchester City?

“They folded here last year and they were all over the place, whereas today they withstood a lot of pressure and looked like a team that could go through a title challenge and have a lot more mental strength.

“That’s a big question answered, because it’s difficult to come here.

“The other one is on the defensive side of things. Last year, it was suggested that without Saliba they were harmed, and that’s been proven today.

“Saliba was immense, there’s no doubt about that. So was Gabriel.

“But for me, the work ethic of the two wide players and the two forwards was also incredible.”