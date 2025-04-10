Jamie Carragher claims “spectacular left-back” Myles Lewis-Skelly reminds him of one of his England teammates and a Three Lions hero after the Arsenal star’s display against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Two glorious Declan Rice free-kicks and an excellent finish by Mikel Merino secured a stunning 3-0 win over the Spanish giants in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Rice predictably stole the headlines while Cesc Fabregas hailed Bukayo Saka’s performance having only just returned from a long-term injury absence, but Carragher reserved praise for Lewis-Skelly, who was making just his 29th senior appearance for the Gunners.

“You talk about full backs and you think of sort at Liverpool with Trent they’re a little bit different,” the Liverpool legend said on CBS Sports after the game.

“They’re not a normal full back and you just mentioned what a young full back would be. Normally at a big club, when a young player comes through, the easiest position to come through is probably full back.

“You (pointing at Micah Richards) did that (at Man City), I did that (at Liverpool). You bed yourself into the game. I’m not saying it’s an easy position, but you don’t have to be spectacular if you like.

“But he’s spectacular at left back and he looks like one of the best players in the Arsenal team.

“He’s going into central midfield and receiving the ball on the half turn. He’s got Mbappe and Vinicius Jnr either side of him, he’s taking responsibility.”

Lewis-Skelly earned his first call-up for England last month, starting both games under Thomas Tuchel and scoring just 20 minutes into his debut against Albania.

And Carragher claims Lewis-Skelly’s “football arrogance” reminds him of both Jude Bellingham and Wayne Rooney.

“That’s where I go back to football arrogance,” he added. “And it’s not about position, it reminds me a little bit of Jude Bellingham at that age and Rooney.

“When Wayne Rooney first came into the England squad it was almost like I’m the best player, give me the ball, no fear, you take the ball in difficult situations.

“When we were young players it was like you wanted to get your first pass off, don’t give the ball away just want to almost build into a game.

“But he’s got that thing like he’s 26 and been playing all of his life and he is very, very special.”