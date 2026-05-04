Jamie Carragher has made his prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made his prediction as Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday night.

The Gunners have now come through a wobble that threatened to derail their season after they lost the Carabao Cup final in March, exited the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton, and let Manchester City back into the title race.

Two wins in a row against Newcastle and Fulham in the Premier League have boosted Arsenal‘s title chances with Mikel Arteta’s side six points clear of Man City, who have two games in hand.

Arsenal are also still in the Champions League and drew the first leg of their semi-final against Atletico Madrid 1-1 last week at the Metropolitano Stadium.

And Carragher has predicted an Arsenal win the second leg to put the Gunners into their first Champions League final since 2006, which Barcelona won 2-1.

Carragher said on The Gary Neville podcast: “I think Arsenal will get through.

READ: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

“I think they’re a better team than Atletico Madrid. I don’t think Atletico are that good if I’m being honest.

“Even in the first leg, there was a 20-minute period when Atletico were on top but either side of that Arsenal were in control of the game.

“I think the big thing Arsenal have done in the last couple of games is put Declan Rice a little bit deeper and I think that’s had a big impact.

“I thought he played well against Atletico, showed real authority, and was excellent at the weekend against Fulham.

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“I’ve been worried about that midfield, we’ve highlighted that a lot recently, but there’s been a little change there and it helped.”

Arsenal are back ‘in a good place’ – Neville

Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville reckons Arsenal are now back “in a good place” after a few weeks of doubt over their Premier League and Champions League ambitions.

Neville added: “To go to Madrid and play as well as they did will have given Arsenal a lot of confidence.

“I didn’t think they would get done over at Atletico but they can make it horrible for you. That was my fear for Arsenal going into that game.

“But they played well and Bukayo Saka coming back was massive so they’re in a good place.”

Bukayo Saka scored the second Arsenal goal as they beat Fulham 3-0 on Saturday and Paul Merson insists the Gunners have a “big game player” on their hands.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “He’s a top-quality player. I know he hasn’t put up the numbers this season, but he gets doubled up.”

He continued: “But he’s a big game player. He gets on the ball, and when he isolates Jimenez [for the first goal], he knows what to do, and he’s on his weaker foot.”