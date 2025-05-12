Jamie Carragher suspects a surprising Arsenal exit could be on the cards in the near future, with Mikel Arteta’s “best player” to have “doubts”.

The Gunners have endured a disappointing season as they have declined in the Premier League, while they have also fallen short in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Arsenal have come a long way under Arteta, but they have arguably gone backwards this season as they have struggled to cope with injuries after two disappointing transfer windows.

Arteta and Arsenal are under pressure to deliver next season as they have not won a major trophy since they lifted the 2020 FA Cup.

The north London club are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer to boost their chances of ending their trophy drought, but Carragher believes some key players could soon have “doubts” about their future.

Carragher names Real Madrid-linked William Saliba as an example of a player who could depart, while he thinks Declan Rice could also soon consider his future.

“I don’t think right now, I think maybe for other players who’ve been there a bit longer,” Carragher said on Sky Sports when asked whether Rice could get cold feet at Arsenal this summer.

“But in terms of Declan, I think he’s been Arsenal’s best player this season. I think those doubts maybe kick in in another 12 months.

“It might be different for like a Saliba, who’s been there a bit longer and is desperate to get his hands on some silverware.

“They all feel they’re close, and they are very close, but we all know the final step is the biggest one.”

Rice was linked with rival Premier League clubs before he joined Arsenal for around £100m and last month, Rio Ferdinand boldly claimed he “would have chosen” Man Utd if they matched the offer on the table from the Gunners.

“Declan Rice, you know when you look at players and go there was the moment he stood up and said, ‘Guys, the top table, I’m at it’,” Ferdinand said when lauding the Arsenal star after he scored two free-kicks against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“I think this tie says that. Doing against a team of that magnitude, that type of team, that champion. And we [United] didn’t go and sign him!

“I think, and I will stand by this, if Man United had come to the table with a chequebook and said, ‘we’ll match what Arsenal pay’, I think Declan Rice would have chosen Man United.”