Carragher blasts Arsenal man who is becoming a ‘massive problem’ for Arteta

Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya is becoming a “massive problem” for Mikel Arteta after making another “mistake” in their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Spaniard took Aaron Ramsdale’s place between the sticks in their 1-0 victory over Everton in mid-September and he’s become Arteta’s preferred option in that position.

Raya, who signed from Brentford in the summer, started off well in his first few matches but his performances in recent weeks have become a concern.

Arsenal paid £3m to secure a loan move for Raya in the summer transfer window and the Gunners have the option to make the move permanent in the summer for an extra £27m.

His unsure displays have led to calls for Ramsdale – who did little wrong in the opening weeks of the season – to come back in and former Liverpool defender Carragher thinks Raya is now costing Arsenal points.

Speaking about Antony Gordon’s controversial winner for Newcastle, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Let’s not get lost in all the VAR stuff.

“The Arsenal goalkeeper [David Raya] has, again, made another mistake and this is a massive problem now for Mikel Arteta.

“This is a huge problem. Again he’s made the same mistake, like he did a couple of weeks ago at Chelsea, and he got away with it. He hasn’t got away with it here.

“Look at where he is initially, when the shot comes in initially he’s outside his near post.

“The ball flies across the other side and keep an eye on him: he tells his players to get out, he’s wanting the ball to be called out of play and then he just keeps edging and edging forward.

“And when that ball leaves Joe Willock’s foot, again, he – the goalkeeper – is outside his near post.

“Now this a recurring theme with this goalkeeper a lot. He finds himself where he’s out of position and he can’t then reach the ball.

“And I actually think it then has a knock-on effect when you’re talking about the foul, because I think Gabriel Magalhaes is actually stooping because he thinks the ball might evade the keeper and he might have to [head it clear].”

The loss means Arsenal – who have the second highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023 –