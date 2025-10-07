Carragher digs out Arsenal fans over ‘media narrative’ as plans for Wembley move are revealed

Jamie Carragher has accused Arsenal fans online of being “a little bit touchy” after they beat Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

The Gunners finished as runners-up behind champions Liverpool last season as the Reds romped to the title after building up a healthy lead over other clubs.

But things could be different this season with Arsenal moving one point clear of Arne Slot’s side over the weeekend as the Gunners won versus West Ham and Liverpool lost at Chelsea.

Arsenal have often been criticised by the celebration police under Mikel Arteta and they came in for a lot of flak last season when they beat Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in February.

The victory over Slot’s men saw Arsenal move to within two points of Liverpool before the Reds went on to canter to the Premier League title from there, eventually finishing ten points ahead of the Gunners.

Reacting to criticism from fans of the media coverage around Arsenal, Carragher said on The Overlap: “In January, Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-1. The game was over with around 15 minutes to go, no last-minute winner, and there was a bit of a celebration after the game.

“It’s January and you were still behind Liverpool. [Against Liverpool on Saturday] Enzo Maresca reacted to a goal going in that second, in the last kick of the game in a game Chelsea thought they had no chance.

“That’s a natural reaction at the end of the game – we’d all be a like a lunatic, last minute winner against the champions.

“Arsenal were at a stage where you had a brilliant result, and we’re talking a few minutes after the game has finished and all the cameras are out – I was thinking ‘Woah, slow down’.

“It’s not a media narrative against Arsenal; it’s a last-minute winner. I think Arsenal supporters online are a little bit touchy, with Chelsea not far behind.

“Arsenal have a big presence online, which is fine, there’s a huge fanbase, but you think the world is against you.”

The Gunners’ ambition is growing with the Daily Telegraph claiming that Arsenal are ‘planning a major expansion of the Emirates’ which could see them move to Wembley Stadium temporarily while the work is being carried out.

Explaining how the Emirates Stadium could be expanded to fit ‘beyond 70,000’ supporters in, the Daily Telegraph added: ‘It is understood the club have options to change the gradient of the stands and can also adapt the seating plan to fit in more fans. The outer bowl, however, would remain similar in appearance as the majority of developments being assessed would come inside the ground.

‘As well as adding tens of millions in annual revenue, an enhanced capacity would go some way to satisfying a season ticket waiting list that now stands in excess of 100,000. The plan has gathered pace this year but is complex in that it is likely to involve adding to almost every part of the stadium rather than just one stand, and would cost hundreds of millions to complete.’