Liverpool legend Carragher called a ‘disgrace’ by Arsenal star’s dad after mocking his son

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been labelled a “disgrace” by Aaron Ramsdale’s dad for mocking the Arsenal goalkeeper after the north London derby.

The England international recently lost his place in the Gunners side to David Raya, who joined on loan from Brentford in the summer for an initial £3m with an obligation to make the move permanent for £27m next summer.

Ramsdale hadn’t been in terrible form but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta decided to give Raya a chance in their 1-0 win over Everton in their first match back after the international break.

There was speculation that Arteta might rotate the two goalkeepers but Raya also started the following two matches against PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham.

Raya produced a key save in the first half of their match against Tottenham on Sunday by scrambling across his goal line to claw away Brennan Johnson’s goal-bound effort.

Cameras at the match picked out Ramsdale on the bench applauding Raya’s crucial save before shouting encouragement – but Carragher has suggested the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth goalkeeper was being fake.

“You know when someone loses the Oscar and they’re clapping and smiling for the other person?” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I was laughing when I saw that. He’ll be absolutely devastated.”

In response to Carragher’s comments, Ramsdale’s dad wrote on Twitter: “You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has.”

And Carragher went on to encourage Ramsdale to leave Arsenal in January if he can get “an opportunity at a decent club” with the Euros coming up next summer.

“I think he will be [leaving in January], if he got an opportunity at a decent club and Arsenal were happy with that,” Carragher added. “I think Arsenal will be looking at it and thinking they could get a few quid for him.

“You never have two goalkeepers at the same level at a club, especially top ‘keepers. Normally when that happens, it is because they are both not good enough and you can’t decide who you should be picking.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor also thinks Ramsdale will have to move on from Arsenal as Raya is now number one for the foreseeable future.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “I don’t see goalkeepers at Ramsdale’s age accepting being number two. He’s going to have to move because Raya will be the number one from now on.

“Henderson had to move from Man United, and this is the same. It’ll be frustrating for Ramsdale because he hasn’t made any real mistakes in an Arsenal shirt.

“He’ll be thinking ‘How’s this happened?’ Out of nowhere, he’s lost his shirt. If he’s not playing, and Pickford, Henderson, Johnstone all are – he could miss out on the Euros.”