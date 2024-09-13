Carragher, Keane slam ‘harsh’ Neville claim about Arsenal star in Man City comparison

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville during their roles as Sky Sports pundits.

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane have disagreed with Gary Neville over his claim about Arsenal star Declan Rice’s best position for the Gunners and England.

Rice scored a brilliant goal as England beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in one of two qualifiers over the international break, while he also played 90 minutes in their win by the same scoreline against Finland.

The England international has been given more attacking licence under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal after originally being signed as a defensive midfielder from West Ham.

Arsenal midfielder Rice scored seven Premier League goals last term after his £105m move from the Hammers but Manchester United legend Neville insists he is not as good as Rodri in a deeper role, which he played for England at Euro 2024.

When Paul Scholes was asked by Neville whether Rice can play a deep-lying role in midfield, he told The Overlap: “Yes. I think that’s his best role.”

To which Neville replied: “I don’t think he can get the ball off the back four in the way in which a Rodri can.”

But Carragher disagreed, he said: “That is so harsh, that is so harsh.”

Scholes said “I think that’s his biggest strength.”

Before Neville added: “I think he’s better in that left channel for Arsenal with Jorginho sitting.

“I’m not saying he’s not a competent player in No.6, I’m talking about in a tournament where we’re talking about he’ll get on the ball, get us playing, keep us moving, get control of the game, I’m not sure that’s what he does.”

Scholes said: “One thing he does is take too many touches.”

Before Neville then asked: “But that’s my point – does he know how to receive the ball on the half turn and where to get the ball?”

To which Scholes responded: “I think so, yeah.

“The thing when you talk about a midfield player running on to the ball, then you’re thinking he’s got to be scoring you 15, 20 goals a season – I can’t see Declan Rice doing that.”

Another former Man Utd man, Keane, said: “I think he’s got a goal in him, [15-20 goals] is a lot for any midfielder.

“But I definitely think if he had that role at Arsenal and there was guaranteed someone sitting behind him, I certainly think he’d get double figures.”

Before Carragher addressed Neville: “When I think of Declan Rice, I think he’s that midfield player for me, I think he can do both, he can play No.8 where he can power forward but I think he can also play that defensive role and get on the ball.

“When you’re saying he’s not [Luka] Modric or Rodri, of course he’s not, but I think it’s hard to say to someone he’s not good enough because he’s not as good as the best person in the world at receiving the ball.

“That’s a high bar, considering he can probably do more than them in other areas, they couldn’t be that No.8.”