Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal to drop out £65m transfer race for Premier League star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal should allow Chelsea and other Premier League clubs to sign Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha.

The Gunners are desperate to sign some attacking talent in the January transfer window after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury earlier this month, while Bukayo Saka is also on the treatment table.

A number of centre-forwards have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, while Wolves attacking midfielder Cunha is also understood to be on their wishlist.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted last week that the Gunners are “actively looking” for players to add goals to their team in the January transfer market.

Arteta said: “We lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. We lack goals, we lack people and we lack options. It’s clear.

“If we can get the right player that’s why we are actively looking at it. We are working on it, yes.”

Asked if he will have to wait until the summer to sign a striker, Arteta replied: “You have certain resources, the ability to recruit certain players, develop certain players, use certain players from the academy.

“It’s a balance of what we can do.”

There have been rumours that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Cunha – who has contributed ten Premier League goals and four assists this term for Wolves – but Carragher doesn’t see where the Chelsea and Nottingham Forest target would fit into Arteta’s side.

When asked if he would sign Cunha if he was in charge at Arsenal, Carragher told Sky Sports: “He’s a good player but I wouldn’t be paying £65m for him. I’m not sure where he would play for Arsenal.”

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and when asked if the Gunners should sign the Slovenian, Carragher added: “Deal. They need to sign a forward otherwise they won’t win the Premier League.”

Arsenal had Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off in controversial circumstances against Wolves as the Gunners won 1-0 to maintain the six point gap to leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table.

And Carragher has criticised Arsenal for failing to keep all 11 players on the pitch this season as they attempt to hunt Liverpool down in the title race.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I get the Man City game, but can they do more with 10 men? You can still win! But they have dropped points every game.

“Great teams who have won league titles have still won with 10 men.

“Their biggest problem isn’t points, it’s how often they get red cards. This has to stop. If you keep getting red cards, you aren’t going to pull it back.”