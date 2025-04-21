Carragher makes U-turn on player he claimed Arsenal should never have signed

Jamie Carragher has been full of praise for an Arsenal player he previously claimed the Gunners should never have signed in the summer.

The Gunners beat Ipswich Town 4-0 on Sunday to keep the slimmest of title hopes alive for another week as leaders Liverpool beat Leicester City to keep the gap at 13 points.

Arsenal have suffered for not having a fit centre-forward in the second half of the season with both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz picking up season-ending injuries.

Gunners midfielder Mikel Merino has been filling in as a makeshift striker and the Spaniard has been doing a remarkable job with seven goals and four assists in all competitions since mid-February.

Liverpool legend Carragher was critical of Arsenal for bringing Merino into the club rather than “another attacker” in the summer as the Gunners were crying out for another striker.

Carragher said: “Prioritising signing midfielder Mikel Merino ahead of another attacker last summer looks like a mistake. Merino is not a game-changer.”

But after seeing Merino pick up another assist as Arsenal beat Ipswich on Sunday, Carragher is now full of praise for the Spain international.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I just look at Merino, he’s been a revelation since he took on that striker role.

“I know he’s deeper today, but in the last 13 games he has six goals and four assists.”

Commenting on the win at Ipswich, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “I’m very happy with the performance, the win and with the fact that we have managed a few players that were struggling, and gave the chance to others that fully deserve to win the match.

“I think it was one of the best 35 minutes that we’ve played away from home this season and after the back and forth we did to Madrid, I’m very impressed.

“We need a contribution from all areas and from different players to get the numbers as high as possible. Today, I think we did it as well. We scored some fantastic goals again, like in Madrid, and we need to continue with that ambition.

“I think the front players today were really sharp, really at it, and getting in great positions. They took risks and looked a real threat. We scored some fantastic goals, I think they were superb, so very pleased with that.”

After beating Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, the Arsenal boss was happy to see his side maintain consistency at Portman Road.

Arteta added: “It’s a consistency we are showing. Unfortunately we have drawn three or four games that we should have won, clearly should have won and for small details, we haven’t managed to do that. That’s what is penalising us.

“But with the numbers that we have at the moment, to be where we are and the adaptability and versatility that the team has shown again today, with three or four players that could not start the game and still perform at that level, that’s really pleasing.

“When we talk about consistency, a big word for them. It’s easier to go to Madrid and play that experience, but the ones that were here today were fully engaged with the team in every reaction and gave us unbelievable support, so thank you so much for doing that.”