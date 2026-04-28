Jamie Carragher insists he is worried that Arsenal will throw away their Premier League title hopes when they face Fulham over the weekend.

The Gunners beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Saturday to reclaim their spot at the top of the Premier League, thanks to a stunning curled effort from the edge of the box from Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal are now three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City but the Citizens have built up a game in hand after playing Southampton in the FA Cup over the weekend.

The Gunners face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday before playing Fulham in their next Premier League match on Saturday,

And Carragher reckons the hectic schedule could come back to bite Mikel Arteta’s side when they face the Cottagers in their next Premier League fixture.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I feel Arsenal have been unfortunate, and I know this playing Champions League semi finals, when you play Wednesday then Tuesday that’s a big difference between Tuesday then Wednesday.

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“You’re actually playing three games in six days, rather than three games in eight days. It’s a massive difference at this stage of the season.

“That’s why I really worry for Arsenal about this (the Fulham game). You play away and have to travel, Fulham are a good and decent side and then you’ve got to go again on the Tuesday night.

“They’ve been very unfortunate the way the games have fallen. Three games in six days is really tough.”

“My worry isn’t nerves, it’s fatigue” 🤔@Carra23 says Arsenal showed signs of fatigue in their performance vs Newcastle 🔊 pic.twitter.com/lSq92pMlDW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 27, 2026

Carragher: My worry for Arsenal is fatigue

Carragher thinks fatigue is catching up with Arsenal after a long season and fears it will cost them in the run-in.

The Liverpool legend added: “My worry watching them wasn’t nerves and it hasn’t been the last few weeks, mine is fatigue.

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“For me Arsenal are the best team in the league without the ball. It is difficult to score against them and it is difficult to play against them. When they’re at their best they’re one of the best pressing teams.

“It was far too easy for Newcastle to make passes and get to the edge of the box.

“They couldn’t create too much when they got there which is a sign of the Arsenal back four but it looked leggy to me.

“It was too easy for Tonali and Guimaraes to dicate the game.

“To see Newcastle play with ease at the Emirates was a worry to me and smacked of fatigue.”