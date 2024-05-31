Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal need two big signings in the summer.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal need to buy two players in the summer transfer window to finally win the Premier League title.

The Gunners missed out on the final day of the season as Man City’s 3-1 win over West Ham secured the Premier League title.

Arsenal did their bit by beating Everton 2-1 but it wasn’t enough as Pep Guardiola’s men won the Premier League title by two points.

Mikel Arteta’s men keep getting closer to winning the league and with some smart signings in the summer it’s likely they can challenge once again next term.

And Carragher reckons Arsenal need a left-back and a “great attacker” but “not necessarily a centre-forward” in the transfer window.

“I think they [Arsenal] need two players,” Carragher told the Metro. “They need a left-back and I think they need a great attacker.

“Not necessarily a centre-forward. People keep saying they need a goalscorer. Sometimes you can have a goalscorer who plays wide.

“[Mohamed] Salah is like that for Liverpool. [Sadio] Mane was like that in the past. I just think they need another top attacking player to go alongside Bukayo Saka.

“Then one of the others can fill the other role – Martinelli, Trossard or Havertz. If they got another top attacker, you look at those five or six names, it is pretty tasty.”

When asked if he expects Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title again next season, Carragher added: “I think they will be up there again.

“In some ways, throughout a lot of the season, they were the best team. When you look at the goals they scored, the xG difference and how strong they were defensively.

“The problem is that Man City have the best players, they have individuals like Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne.

“Arsenal just don’t have that quality at that end of the pitch. That’s why they need a top attacking player.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan reckons Arsenal will win the Premier League title next season as they continue “a natural progression”.

“Yeah, I’ve sort of put my colours to the mast, I think Arsenal will win the Premier League,” Jordan said on Thursday. “I think there’s a natural progression.”

“I think ultimately you’ve gone from 84 points to 89 points.

“You look at the weaknesses and you go, ‘We’ve got a Champions League campaign which we were moderately successful in so we’ve proven that we’ve got a squad that’s capable of competing on two fronts.’

A couple of improvements, the manager’s involvement, a couple of tactical decisions they got wrong in games against Aston Villa and over the Christmas period, and they’re in business.”

