Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Arsenal will have a “real problem” if they do not win the Premier League this season.

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title have been given a boost over the past week or so, with Mikel Arteta’s side beating Newcastle United and Fulham before Man City dropped points against Everton.

Man City still have a game in hand over Arsenal, but the title is no longer in their hands as they sit five points adrift of Mikel Arteta‘s side.

This weekend, Man City play first as they host Brentford on Saturday night, while Arsenal visit relegation candidates West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of these games, Carragher explained why he thinks Arsenal will not “mess it up” if they beat West Ham.

“That’s the game that can go either way, but if Arsenal get over the line against West Ham, I can’t see them messing it up from there,” Carragher told The Metro at The 2026 Women’s Football Awards.

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“When you think about it, it could arguably be the biggest game of the season. But for lots of other teams, it’s probably the biggest game for West Ham. They have to get something.

“It’s a huge game for Tottenham, because of the angle of West Ham. It’s a huge game for Man City, because of Arsenal’s situation.

“I just think that game at the weekend is so big, not just for the two teams involved, it’s huge for both of them. But also what it does for City and Tottenham.”

“That game will be a real problem if…”

However, Carragher has also argued that the Champions League final against PSG will become a “real problem” for Arsenal if they do not win the Premier League.

“That game will be a real problem if they don’t win the league,” Carragher added.

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“I think that’ll be a problem. Yes, you want to win everything, but I think Arsenal really want to win the league.

“They wouldn’t turn their noses up at the Champions League, but I think Liverpool were in that situation a few years ago, where they’d gone so long without winning the league that they just wanted it done.

“For me, more often than I always say, the Champions League is a bigger trophy to win. But I think when you’ve gone so long without the league, they’ll be desperate for that.

“But I think if they win it, which they should do, the position that they’re in right now, I think it’ll give them a huge boost.

“They will need that going into the final. I think we all know PSG are the better team, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal can’t win a one-off game.”

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