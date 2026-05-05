Jamie Carragher thinks Arsenal will win the Premier League if they beat West Ham at the weekend after Man City drew 3-3 against Everton on Monday night.

The Gunners have won back-to-back Premier League matches to put themselves back in control of the title race after the Citizens couldn’t beat the Toffees.

Man City, who have a game in hand, are now five points adrift of leaders Arsenal as the Premier League season enters the final stages.

Pep Guardiola’s side now face Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with Arsenal coming up against relegation-threatened West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

And Carragher insists that Man City need to be hoping for an Arsenal defeat against West Ham or the Premier League title race is over.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “From an Arsenal point of view, tonight is all about the league but I think tomorrow, can you imagine the excitement.

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“Yes, it’s a different competition but the excitement from Arsenal fans, the energy that will be in that stadium. Get to the Champions League final, the league is in you hands with two or three weeks to go.

“But if Arsenal win that game away [at West Ham] next Sunday, they have won the league. The league is won. They beat West Ham it is on.

“They will beat Burnley absolutely no problem at home, I think it’s on West Ham away and the Manchester City need maximum points then to take it to the last day. But I think if they win at West Ham away, the league is won.”

Thierry Henry: I’m going to stay in my lane

But Thierry Henry was refusing to get carried away ahead of the fixture against West Ham with Arsenal playing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

Henry added: “I said earlier that I can see City dropping points at Everton like I’m worried about the West Ham game [for Arsenal] so I’m going to stay in my lane and celebrate too early because nothing is done.

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“But I could see that happenning because things can happen at Everton at any moment and I would say that I saw a bit of nervousness with City because they technically brought Everton back into the match with some mistakes.”

Reflecting on the disappointing result at Everton, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Really good performance. We played outstanding in the first half. Really, really good. Second half, they made a step up and we maybe weren’t as aggressive and after, of course, we gave away the goal.

“After they came back, they make a proper English game – so aggressive, so, so aggressive in the duels. But in general, we made a really good performance.”

On what the result means for the Premier League title race, Guardiola added: “We take the point and until it’s over, we will continue.

“It’s better than losing, It shows what type of team they are. It’s not in our hands. Before it was, now it’s not. We have games left. We will see what happens.”

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