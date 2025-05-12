Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered his thoughts on Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal, who will face a “massive issue” next season on one condition.

Many backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season, but they have endured a disappointing campaign under head coach Arteta.

Injuries have impacted the Gunners, but they have been far from good enough in the Premier League as they are set to finish second for a third consecutive season.

Arsenal have come a long way under Arteta, but they have not won a major trophy since they lifted the FA Cup in 2020 and the Spaniard is under intense scrutiny ahead of next season.

The Gunners are reportedly working on four major transfers as they look to make a decisive step forward next season and Carragher claims Arteta could lose his job if they go another year without any silverware.

“This season felt like it should have been their season,” Carragher said.

“There’s no doubt next season that the pressure will be on Mikel Arteta massively in terms of winning something and winning something big.

“The Arsenal board, if they don’t [win a major trophy], will have a massive issue because they won’t want to change their manager, but there will be that many people saying: five or six years without a trophy.

“They will be looking at how many managers can make that next step.”

He added: “The problem with changing Mikel Arteta because, as I said, he’s done a brilliant job at Arsenal.

“Arsenal could easily become what Chelsea are right now. They could go from a team coming second, year in, year out to a team that doesn’t actually get into the Champions League.

“[Changing managers] is the big conundrum that Arsenal as a football club will have in 12 months, if Arsenal go close again [but] don’t actually get across the line.”

Carragher also argued that Arteta has sounded “like a fan” with his comments in recent weeks.

He continued: “Mikel Arteta in the last couple of weeks is saying things and he’s getting emotional. And at times, he’s sounding like a little bit of a fan, not so much the manager.

“I think he’s convinced inside that they’ve been victims this season in some way; they’ve had six sending offs, the injuries that they’ve had.

“I think deep down he thinks they could have won the league without this and that – the red cards are not their fault, it was the referees and the injuries.”