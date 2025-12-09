Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks one of Erling Haaland’s Manchester City teammates could cause a “huge problem” for Arsenal in the title race.

Arsenal are coming off a bad weekend as they lost 2-1 against Aston Villa, while Premier League title rivals Man City beat Sunderland 3-0.

The loss to Aston Villa, who are now third in the table, ended Arsenal’s 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions before Man City moved to within two points of the Premier League table-toppers.

The Gunners have the best squad in the Premier League and they have generally been the most consistent team in the league this season, but they have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Villa in recent weeks.

Man City, meanwhile, are far from perfect and easy to play through, but they have immense firepower in attack and can outscore most teams.

England international Phil Foden has hit form for Man City and Carragher has explained why this could be a “huge problem” for Arsenal.

“I think [Foden is] a bit worrying for Arsenal,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“If he continues in the form that he was when he was Player of the Year two years ago I think as an Arsenal fan I’d be really worried in terms of the title.

“Haaland, at times we’ve mentioned City as a one-man team this season. At times, in terms of the goals, they have been. But Haaland has just been Haaland. He can’t do it on his own.

“If Man City are going to win the league they will need goals from other areas. We’ve mentioned they’ve already scored seven goals more than Arsenal. If he carries on like that Manchester City will score a lot more goals than Arsenal.

“That was the reason why Liverpool beat Arsenal to the title last season because they scored more goals.

“We know Arsenal are the best team defensively in this league by a long way. But if Phil Foden comes to the party in a big way that is a huge problem for Arsenal.”

Carragher is also concerned about how Arsenal’s players reacted to conceding a late goal to lose against Aston Villa at the weekend.

“The reaction from the Arsenal players! Yes, it hurts to concede a last minute goal. But it almost reminded me of Sami Kuffour in the 1999 Champions League final against Manchester United and was punching the ground,” Carragher added.

“That almost feels like that reaction, not a Premier League game. Of course it was a huge blow.

“But I think this for Arsenal and I said before the game it was always going to be difficult at Villa Park. Don’t get carried away.

“You lost the game against a very good team who are brilliant at home as well. You lost in the last minute without your two centre backs. It’s not that big a deal.

“But the reaction I thought was telling about how much they felt they’d lost there in terms of losing that point.”