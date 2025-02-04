Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice for what he did after Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrated his goal against Man City.

Arsenal thrashed the defending Premier League champions 5-1 as the Gunners kept their slim hopes of beating Liverpool to the title alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side are six points adrift of Arne Slot’s men in the Premier League table but Liverpool have a game in hand on their rivals.

Lewis-Skelly is one youngster stepping up in the absence of other players with the 18-year-old Arsenal academy product scoring the Gunners’ third goal in the victory over Man City.

The youngster went over to the corner flag after scoring and mimicked one of Erling Haaland’s celebration, a response to the Norwegian asking “who the f*** are you?” at the end of their previous fixture earlier this season.

Liverpool legend Carragher insists he didn’t like the celebration but that he was impressed by the leadership skills shown by Rice in the immediate aftermath.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I didn’t like this (the celebration) to be honest, because he’s a young player. You know, mimicking Haaland and taking the mick out of him.

“But I think as a young player – and I know we all get carried away with ourselves as a young player – but I just think what Declan Rice did there.

“He pulled him up. He’s still celebrating in the corner. Listen, it’s a huge moment for him, but Declan Rice is telling him to get back in position.

“And when I think about leaders in that dressing room and being a senior player…

“Look at Declan Rice telling them: ‘Get back in position! Let’s not get carried away!’

“This is what senior pros should be doing in the dressing room to young players.”

Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli insists Lewis-Skelly was not being disrespectful towards Haaland in a defence of the youngster.

Martinelli said: “I don’t know if it (the celebration) was planned, but, for sure, he respects Erling a lot. He scored an amazing goal, and he has been brilliant recently. We are really happy for him.”

Haaland was targeted in the match against Arsenal after the Gunners were unhappy with his “stay humble” claim in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

On the fierce rivalry, Martinelli explained: “It’s two teams that want to win the championship, so that’s a fight.

“We tried our best, and they tried their best as well. We have to win duels to win these games and that’s why the game becomes hard work. We did well, and we are really happy with the result.

“We know our qualities, the team that we have. Even though we have some players injured, we know the quality we have in the team and we are trying our best for the club, for the players that are injured, and for the fans, too.

“We still have a long journey to go, many games to go, but we are going to try to do our best to win the league.”