Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has changed his tune on the Premier League title following Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City from Chelsea.

Arsenal are many people’s favourites to retain the Premier League title after being crowned champions last season.

This is becuase they have the best defence in the Premier League, while they are more stable than other sides after a summer of change.

However, Chelsea and Man City have impressed at the start of this season and they appear to be Arsenal’s main challengers for the Premier League title.

Without European football and following the arrival of Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have been backed to challenge Arsenal and they face off in a London derby this weekend.

However, Carragher has changed his opinion of Chelsea following the deadline day sale of Fernandez to Man City for around £125m.

“Myself and plenty of others have felt Chelsea will have a really good season,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

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“And I still believe that a lot of that is on the back of not having European football, having a new manager, the front three that they’ve got.

Jamie Carragher changes verdict on Chelsea, Man City

“But they’re losing Enzo Fernandez, who, for me has been one of the big players for Chelsea.

“Manchester City look a lot stronger now. I would say they’re going to be the biggest challenges to Arsenal right now.

“It is a really good squad. There’s no doubt about that. There’s been a lot of turnover. Losing Rodri was a big thing and I thought it would be really difficult to recover from that.

“But if you said at the end of last season, they would bring in Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez, you’d say, that’s a top midfield. They’ve paid top dollar for it, so it should be.

“That gives them the greatest chance of being the main challengers and maybe the only team who can really wrestle this title from Arsenal.”

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Gary Lineker has also given his assessment of the Premier League title race, having praised Chelsea before Enzo Fernandez’s exit.

“Comparing the best front-threes this season, it will be hard to beat Chelsea,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football.

“Man City are the other one. Arsenal obviously are the top side having won the league last season, but their strengths probably lie elsewhere in the team.”

He later added: “But Manchester City have firepower. It’s been a good start for Enzo Maresca.

“Following Pep Guardiola you need a good start. It was absolutely essential because you don’t want the fans doubting you. You particularly don’t want the players [doubting] when you’re used to someone for that long, but the fact that he was there with Pep for a long time will help them.”

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