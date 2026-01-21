Inter boss Christian Chivu believes Arsenal are Champions League favourites after their dominant 3-1 win in Milan, but insists “anything can happen” in the latter stages of the tournament.

Arsenal were superior in Tuesday’s 3-1 win away at Inter as Gabriel Jesus scored a first-half brace and Viktor Gyokeres added a fantastic third late on.

Why Arsenal are Champions League favourites

100% league-phase record makes Arsenal favourites

Wins include Atletico Madrid (H), Bayern Munich (H) and Inter (A)

Outstanding squad depth on show in 3-1 Inter win

Victory puts Mikel Arteta’s side comfortably into the last 16 of the competition and guarantees a top-two finish in the league phase.

The Gunners only need a point at home to Kairat Almaty in their final league-phase fixture next week to finish first, though they have a perfect eight-from-eight record in sight and there are few more favourable fixtures.

It was a statement performance from Arsenal away against last season’s Champions League runners-up.

Inter sit top of Serie A but were no match for the Premier League leaders, who have their eyes on an historic quadruple as they are also ahead in their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final and safely into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Winning the Premier League is the big one for Arsenal. It has been 22 years since their last league title – the Invincible season – and they have come agonisingly close under Arteta, finishing second in three consecutive campaigns.

Arsenal ‘deserved to win’ v Inter – Chivu

Arsenal look like they have the maturity, quality and depth to go far in every competition, and Inter head coach Chivu admitted that depth was crucial in deciding Tuesday’s result, stating that the Gunners “deserved to win”.

“Tough night with the loss. We tried to stay in the game and did our best,” Chivu told Amazon Prime. “We had our chances at 1-1. We tried our best in the second half, but the changes and quality they had put us under pressure.

“We knew this was one of the best teams in Europe. They’re first without losing. The depth is important. We tried to play our game, tried to get something out of it, but it didn’t happen.

“We knew Arsenal were good. They have quality, pace, intensity and individual players. When we managed to win duels, we created chances, but we didn’t take them.

“Arsenal deserved to win because they were more clinical. We need to keep the right mentality and be ready to face every game and every challenge.”

Arsenal, Bayern named as Champions League favourites

Arsenal have won seven Champions League games in a row for the first time in their history 👏 pic.twitter.com/1MKpiKfJB5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 20, 2026

Many believe Arsenal are the favourites to win the Champions League, and Chivu reckons they are the best team in Europe alongside Bayern Munich.

The Romanian did, however, send a warning to the Gunners that “anything can happen” in the latter stages of the competition.

“In my opinion, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are the two best teams at the moment, but anything can happen when the latter stages come,” Chivu added.

Chivu is correct, teams can hit form at the perfect time, and there are several contenders for the Champions League capable of improving.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona cannot be ruled out in that respect, and it would be very brave to write off Real Madrid.

But it is very hard to look beyond Bayern and Arsenal right now, and Arteta’s side have emerged as Champions League favourites heading into the knockout stages.

