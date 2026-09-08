Arsenal will reportedly only sell Viktor Gyokeres on one condition, while they are linked with a move for Junior Kroupi.

There has been a lot of speculation about Gyokeres‘ future in recent weeks, partly because Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has favoured Kai Havertz at the start of this season.

Havertz was sensational in the 2-1 win against Chelsea and it is now hard to see Gyokeres moving ahead of his teammate in the Arsenal pecking order.

Gyokeres had a mixed debut season after joining Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon last summer, but he was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid as part of a potential swap deal with Julian Alvarez, though this deal did not materialise.

This week, another swap deal involving Gyokeres has been floated, with it reported that they have discussed letting him join Al-Hilal in exchange for Ivan Toney.

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Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Arsenal have ‘made the decision’ to only ‘sanction an exit’ for Gyokeres if they have a ‘top-level replacement lined up’.

The report explains:

‘Any deal for Gyokeres would therefore require an exceptional incoming who can both replace the Swede’s output and simultaneously complement, rather than replace, Havertz’s unique role. ‘A younger option coming in to learn Arteta’s demands is something that could happen, but they would need to be patient. With the window now shut, the Gunners appear prepared to persist with their current options unless an unforeseen opportunity of the highest possible quality appears.’

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Arsenal ‘chances’ of signing Junior Kroupi revealed

As mentioned, Alvarez is one option to replace Gyokeres, but it seems that he remains insistent on joining Barcelona instead of Arsenal.

Alternatively, the Gunners could make a move for Bournemouth standout Kroupi, who is certainly a more gettable target than Alvarez.

Kroupi enjoyed a brilliant breakout season for Bournemouth last season, and he is due to return to fitness around November after missing the start of this campaign with a metatarsal injury.

A report from Football Insider claims Bournemouth are to demand around £80m for Kroupi in demand, but Arsenal’s ‘chances’ of signing him in the winter window are slim.

The report claims:

‘Bournemouth have no plans to let Eli Junior Kroupi leave in January as Arsenal plot a new move for his services, sources have told Football Insider.’

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