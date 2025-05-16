Arsenal ‘chasing’ the ‘best player in the world’ in an ‘unwelcome twist’ for Chelsea

Arsenal are interested in signing a midfielder from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners did not meet their objectives for the season in 2024/25 with Mikel Arteta’s side set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third season in a row.

They had a brilliant Champions League campaign, which included a 5-1 aggregate victory over defending champions Real Madrid, before Arsenal were knocked out to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

And Arteta is now looking for reinforcements ahead of next season as they look to fight on all fronts and achieve major silverware for the first time since 2020, when they won the FA Cup.

The progress made under Arteta has been impressive but they keep falling short of a title win and the Arsenal boss has already revealed that they have a “big summer” planned in the transfer market to attempt to rectify that.

Arteta told a press conference in April: “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams have emerged as reported key targets as they look to improve their attack, while Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to join.

And now Football Transfers claims that Arsenal are ‘chasing’ Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos in ‘an unwelcome twist’ for their Premier League rivals.

Their ‘primary aims’ are bringing in a new centre-forward and winger but they ‘also want to reinforce their midfield’ further with Jorginho and Thomas Partey expected to leave.

And now it is ‘thought a deal could be reached for around €45-50 million’ with Chelsea for Santos after the Brazilian has been impressing on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old has been attracting interest from elsewhere too with French giants PSG ‘also keen’ while Strasbourg are keen on another temporary deal – but it will ‘prove complicated to retain him on loan’.

Strasbourg left-back Diego Moreira declared Santos as “the best player in the world” after their win over Toulouse in March.

Liam Rosenior, who is the head coach at Strasbourg, didn’t quite go that far, he said: “He’s one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1. He’s present in both boxes. He wins a lot of balls, his technique and his decisions bring a lot to the team. He’s got a really strong daily work ethic.”

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea’s intentions for Santos when his loan spell expires, he said on X: “Chelsea keep planning with Andrey Santos as part of the squad for next season.

“He’s always been considered key part of the long-term project and he will be part of the team after excellent impact at Strasbourg.

“Essugo signing won’t change plans for Andrey to stay.”