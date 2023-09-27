Arsenal, Chelsea blow as €40m Arteta favourite is ‘set’ to sign contract with Premier League rivals Villa

According to reports, Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins is ‘set’ to sign a new contract amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal and Chelsea are expecting to be in the market for a new striker in the next couple of months as they are currently lacking one or two players in that area of the pitch.

Watkins – valued at €40m by transfermarkt – is being linked with a move to a Big Six club amid his stunning form for Aston Villa following Unai Emery’s arrival last season.

The England international finished last season with 15 Premier League goals and he’s been involved in three goals in six appearances so far this season.

Arsenal are being linked with Brentford star Ivan Toney ahead of the winter transfer window but it was claimed earlier this week that Mikel Arteta ‘favours’ Watkins, who is also being monitored by Chelsea.

A source for Football Transfers claimed: “There are doubts within the club that Ivan Toney would fit into the Arsenal way. Arteta typically favours players with a disciplined and clean-cut image. Arteta has had previous disagreements with Toney and is concerned about his current situation.

“Of course, there are examples like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who were swiftly moved on due to attitude issues, that come to mind. Additionally, Arteta is wary of the risk associated with paying £60 million for a player midway through the season who may not be match-fit. Ultimately, it may hinge on Watkins’ contract negotiations.”

But talkSPORT are now reporting that ‘Aston Villa striker Watkins is ready to sign a new long-term contract at the club’. The report adds.

‘Watkins looks set to commit his future to the club as they continue their impressive growth under Unai Emery. ‘Talks between the striker and Villa started at the end of last season and are expected to ramp up with the his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025. ‘There is a strong willingness on both sides to agree terms as Watkins is seen as a key part of manager Emery’s plans.’

This report has been backed up by BBC Sport, who have later suggested that ‘Aston Villa are in talks with striker Watkins over a new long-term contract with the club’.

It is said that ‘Emery and Villa are keen to ensure Watkins remains an integral part of their plans for the future and discussions are progressing’.

