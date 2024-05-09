Ligue Un giants PSG have been tipped to offload Xavi Simons if they receive a suitable offer amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old progressed through the ranks at PSG but has yet to establish himself as a regular for the French outfit.

Simons was sold to PSV in 2022 but re-joined PSG after just a single season with the Dutch outfit as his boyhood club triggered their €6m buy-back clause to bring him back during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Despite this, PSG sent him on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig ahead of this season. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Simons to the Premier League?

Simons is under contract until 2027 but his PSG future is in doubt heading into the summer amid potential interest from the Premier League.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson thinks Simon will be “under consideration for a place” in the PSG team next season with Kylian Mbappe heading to Real Madrid.

“A lot has been written about Xavi Simons’ future recently after his fine form on loan at RB Leipzig, and my latest understanding of the situation is that, assuming that Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG, Simons will probably be under consideration for a place in Luis Enrique’s team for next season,” Johnson said in his column for Caught Offside.

“I find it hard to see another loan for the Dutch midfielder, and certainly a full season loan at Leipzig or anywhere else. Given his success with Leipzig, I also don’t think a loan move to another club would make any sense, so I’d put his future between Paris and Leipzig.

“Still, as much as Leipzig would want to keep him, I don’t see another full season loan in Germany so I think PSG will be very keen to get him involved in Enrique’s first-team squad next season.”

Despite this, Johnson reckons Simons could be sold amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona but it would “depend on the offer”.

“It will be interesting to see if that’s what Enrique wants, but based on what he’s said publicly, he seems very keen on Simons’ profile. There’s been talk of potential offers from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona, but I think it would have to depend on the offer, because I don’t really see PSG doing business unless there’s an offer that’s deemed too good to turn down,” Johnson added.

“I expect decisions to be made soon, and PSG’s preparations for next season can even start now, given that they’ve gone out of the Champions League. There’s still a cup final to win, but Ligue 1 has been confirmed, so Enrique can start discussing with the club which positions need reinforcing and how Simons might fit into his plans for next season.”

