Arsenal join Chelsea in ‘considering’ loan move for Benzema as Al-Ittihad ‘pariah’ ponders options

Arsenal have reportedly joined Chelsea in ‘considering’ a loan move for Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, who is said to be pondering his options.

Benzema moved to the Saudi Pro League side on a free transfer in the summer and has 12 goals and five assists as captain of his new club.

But TEAMtalk claim ‘the 36-year-old has become something of a pariah’ at Al-Ittihad, sparking rumours of a return to European football.

Manchester United were the first club to be linked with a loan move as Erik ten Hag looks for an experienced striker to lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund, but HITC then claimed they had zero intention of signing Benzema in the winter window.

Chelsea, who have had goalscoring problems of their own this season with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja both inconsistent, were then thrown into the mix by the Telegraph, who claimed the Blues were also looking at Roberto Firmino.

‘There is not an obvious solution to Chelsea’s need for a goalscorer in the January transfer window. There is no appetite, perhaps with profit and sustainability rules in mind, to spend £120 million to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this month and the growing belief is that Ivan Toney will see the season out at Brentford. ‘Taking a risk on a striker who has been prolific in Portugal or Holland is unlikely to yield instant results, which perhaps leaves Chelsea having to consider the possibility of trying to find a short-term loan option from Saudi Arabia in the form of Roberto Firmino or even Karim Benzema.’

And now Arsenal are also said to be interested according to TEAMtalk, who have been told the Gunners are ‘considering’ a move for the Frenchman, ‘if they can get the veteran attacker on a temporary deal’.

Benzema is now said to be pondering his options having become disillusioned by his time in Saudi Arabia.

Metro claim he is ready to put interested clubs ‘on red alert as he mulls the possibility of ending his underwhelming spell in the Saudi Pro League’.

