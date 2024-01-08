Arsenal, Chelsea discover Toney’s transfer verdict as £80m star breaks silence amid ‘unbelievable’ claim

Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney has admitted that he has “a lot to repay” Brentford ahead of his return to action later this month.

Toney is set to return later this month as he is nearing the end of a nine-month ban from football-related activity which was given to him for breaking betting rules.

The striker’s ban came after his best season to date on a personal level in 2022/23 as he scored 20 Premier League goals and broke into the England squad.

It has been suggested in recent months that Toney could have already played his last game for Brentford as he has been heavily linked with several Big Six sides. Arsenal and Chelsea are known to be in the market for a new striker amid reports suggesting the Englishman is valued at £80m.

Without Toney, Brentford have slumped in the Premier League and now sit just four points clear of the relegation zone. Earlier this month, Bees boss Thomas Frank insisted that they are desperate to keep the striker and it would take “an unbelievable price” to snatch him.

“The very short answer is yes,” said Frank when quizzed if Toney will remain at Brentford.

“He is a Brentford player, he is here, we miss a few offensive players, and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

“It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here.”

Now Toney has indicated that he is keen to “repay” Brentford for the support they have given him while he’s been unavailable and he wants to play a “big part” for them until the summer.

“The club was right behind me from the first bit. The fans were behind me, which was a massive part,” Toney said in an interview for Sky Sports.

“Even when I wasn’t at their games, they were singing my name. And I got loads of messages on social media. A friend of mine sent me a video of the fans singing my name, I got goosebumps to know that they’re still behind me, even though I’m not there.

“Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me. I can’t thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So it’s kind of like I have a lot to repay.”

He added: “With Brentford, they’re struggling at the moment but I’m sure when I’m back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they’ve been in. I can’t wait to get back and be helping my team-mates.”

When asked if there is any pressure to deliver given Brentford’s difficult situation, Toney replied: “Not really no. It’s not pressure, it’s just excitement to get back on the pitch.

“Everybody at Brentford knows I will do my best to try and get the club out of the sticky patch we’re in. But there’s no pressure and even if there was, I wouldn’t feel it and that’s what drives me forward. Brentford, we’ve been here before and we know how to get out of it.”