Chelsea are ‘serious’ about signing RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko this summer despite the striker already ‘saying yes’ to a move to Arsenal this summer.

Leipzig paid around £20m to sign the Sesko from RB Salzburg last summer and the 20-year-old has scored 14 goals in his 31 Bundesliga appearances for the German outfit in his debut season.

His form has caught the eye of a number of top European clubs but a report last week claimed Sesko ‘favoured’ a move to Arsenal.

Described as a ‘huge boost’ for Mikel Arteta’s side, the Slovenia international is said to have already agreed to a move to the Gunners after his agent made a number of trips to watch games at the Emirates this season.

Chelsea hijack on the cards

But transfer insider Ben Jacobs insists Sesko’s proposed move to Arsenal is far from a done deal, claiming Chelsea are also expected to be ‘seriously’ interested, while Paris Saint-Germain will have money to burn with Kylian Mbappe off to Real Madrid.

Jacobs said: “Chelsea, I expect to be seriously in the Sesko conversation as well. And then PSG are going to have to decide whether or not they want to try for a Sesko player or a profile of his nature, whether they want to put a lot of their saved Mbappe money towards Victor Osimhen, or whether they want to enter the conversation for Rafael Leao.

“And this is what makes it so unpredictable, but also exciting heading into the window. There’s a lot of crossover in targets between many, many top clubs, because Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking for a similar kind of profile. And PSG have got a lot of money to spend because Kylian Mbappe has gone to Real Madrid.”

Sesko could follow in the path of Mykhaylo Mudryk, whose strong preference was also to join Arsenal before he ended up at Chelsea.

MORE ARSENAL TRANSFER NEWS ON F365

👉 ‘Fluid situation’ at Man Utd as ‘serious and credible interest’ revealed in ‘very keen’ Arsenal target

👉 Arsenal star tipped for shock transfer to Liverpool as Romano confirms approach

👉 Arsenal snubbed as £51m ‘priority’ will ‘only leave’ for two clubs as Gunners eye four alternatives

Arsenal won’t spend ‘crazy money’

He moved to Stamford Bridge for £62m plus bonuses and the Blues could beat Gunners to Sesko if they offer what Fabrizio Romano describes as “crazy money” for the striker.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Arsenal, every day we have a different rumour. One day, it’s ‘Sesko is done’, one day, it’s ‘Osimhen is coming’, one day, it’s Gyokeres, it’s this, it’s that.”

“Let Arsenal work. They are discussing internally about the striker, considering all the options they have and they will decide what they want to do, also based on budget. Arsenal don’t want to spend completely crazy money, they want to spend smart money on the striker.”