Chelsea react as Arsenal ready to pay €100m for Joao Pedro

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have failed in their quest to bring Joao Pedro to the Emirates Stadium, with Chelsea deciding to hand the Brazilian striker a new contract, according to reports.

Viktor Gyokeres is the number one striker at Arsenal, but the Premier League champions are looking to add another frontman to manager Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez would be a dream signing for Arsenal, whose sporting director, Andrea Berta, is personally said to be interested in the Argentina international.

However, Atletico do not want to sell Alvarez, who himself would prefer to move to Barcelona.

Arsenal are not putting their eggs in one basket when it comes to signing a top-quality striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal target Joao Pedro

According to Globo, Arsenal have taken a shine to Chelsea and Brazil international striker Joao Pedro, too.

The Brazilian news outlet has reported that Arsenal are willing to pay €100million (£85.5m) to Chelsea for Joao Pedro.

Barcelona, too, have indicated that they would be willing to pay the same amount to Chelsea, but the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, have decided to hand the 24-year-old a new contract instead.

Joao Pedro to sign new Chelsea contract

Globo has reported: ‘The English club has agreed to extend the contract, which was set to expire in mid-2032, for another year with a considerable salary increase.

‘Therefore, Joao Pedro will sign in the coming days to remain until 2033.

‘Talks have recently progressed amid interest from Barcelona and Arsenal, who have indicated they are willing to exceed €100 million for the striker.

‘Chelsea immediately closed the door, declaring Joao Pedro non-negotiable, and, aware of the player’s rising value, called for talks to expand the relationship and renegotiate his salary.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Joao Pedro will sign a new contract with Chelsea.

Romano posted on X at 3:08pm on August 1: “Joao Pedro will sign new long term contract at Chelsea in the upcoming days, verbal agreement done.

“All set for longer deal until June 2033 and salary increase after calls from 3 top clubs turned down by #CFC.

“Untouchable, as always said.”

Danny Welbeck joins Chelsea

Chelsea have also announced the signing of former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck has switched from Brighton and Hove Albion and will provide support to Joao Pedro.

The striker said: “When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride.

“Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season.

“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time.

“I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.

“I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”

Christian Norgaard leaving Arsenal for Everton

Meanwhile, Arsenal have decided to sell Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard to Everton.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein wrote on X at 4:27pm on August 1: “EXCL: Everton reach agreement in principle with Arsenal to sign Christian Norgaard.

“Still needs formalising but 32yo midfielder set to join #EFC from #AFC for in region of £7m & expected to undergo medical next week ahead of proposed move.”

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