Arsenal, Liverpool ‘ready to trigger’ £50m release clause but transfer target ‘dreams’ of Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs prepared to pay £50million for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who ‘dreams’ of joining Real Madrid.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus for around £13m last summer and has been one of the Premier League’s standout young players this season.

The Cherries included a £50m release clause in his contract, which has attracted interest from several European giants, including former club Juve – who have quickly come to regret selling him for what now looks like a bargain.

His impressive performances in England earned him a Spain debut in March. La Roja are currently blessed with a crop of highly rated young defenders, including Barcelona duo Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort.

The future looks bright for both Spain and Huijsen, but his next move remains uncertain.

What is clear is that he will leave Bournemouth this summer, with reports suggesting his future will be decided this month.

A move to Real Madrid could see him feature in this summer’s Club World Cup, though it remains unclear whether the Spanish giants are willing to meet his £50m release clause.

Los Blancos have favoured free transfers in recent seasons and are reportedly eyeing William Saliba, whose Arsenal contract expires in 2027, as well as Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, out of contract next summer.

With Madrid interested in Saliba and Konate, the Premier League’s top two are also keen on signing Huijsen.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saliba is Madrid’s ‘dream target’ – but Huijsen considers Madrid his ‘dream’ club.

Romano provided an update on Tuesday afternoon, revealing Huijsen is on Los Blancos’ summer shortlist as incoming manager Xabi Alonso prioritises a new centre-back.

They may need to act quickly, as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all reportedly ‘ready to trigger’ Huijsen’s £50m release clause to secure a deal in May.

Romano wrote on X:

Real Madrid have Dean Huijsen, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konaté on their shortlist for new centre back. Huijsen has £50m clause and he’s keen on joining Real Madrid, waiting for the club to move while Chelsea and Liverpool keep pushing. Saliba, dream target for present/future but currently considered too expensive. More on Dean Huijsen. Real Madrid know the player dreams of the move, as internal talks are taking place with Xabi Alonso on new CB. Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to trigger £50m clause getting deal done this month, trying to agree with player’s camp. Race open.

