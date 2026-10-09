Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso have given their reactions to Manchester City being found guilty of FFP charges.

The Premier League announced during the international break that an Independent Commission has found Man City guilty of FFP charges.

Man City, though, have lodged an appeal against the verdict, with the Cityzens denying any wrongdoing.

The FFP breaches occurred between 2009 and 2018.

During that period, Man City won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, three League Cups and one Community Shield.

On Friday, Arsenal manager Arteta, who worked as a coach at Man City previously in his career, and Chelsea boss Alonso were asked about the turmoil at Man City.

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Mikel Arteta on Man City FFP guilty verdict

Arteta, who led Arsenal to Premier League title success and the final of the Champions League last season, said that he trusts Man City and does not think that the trophies they won between 2009 and 2018 are tainted.

The Arsenal boss said, as quoted on BBC Sport: “Titles absolutely not tainted.

“I trust the club now, in the future, always. I completely trust the club.

“Fully understand the question, but I will respect the process, I think the timelines, it is still an ongoing process that is not resolved because it has been appealed.

“My position and the club’s position is not to make any further comment until it is resolved.”

Xabi Alonso on Man City FFP guilty verdict

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Alonso, who was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2026, said: “For sure it is a decision but we need to be patient. We need to wait for the final sanctions from the panel.

“I think they are independent enough to assess all the situations. I am not an expert, whatever I say and whatever opinion I have they are the ones to take it.

“We need to respect the decision and we have to be patient for sure.

“We need to wait for the final announcement on the actions and we will see what happens.

“It is out of our hands, we have to respect the independence of the panel and see what happens.”

Alonso was also asked whether the Chelsea players are talking about the Man City situation.

The Chelsea boss replied: “I don’t think so. We don’t have information.

“Our situation doesn’t change. We need to focus on our own situation and what we can control.

“But, for sure, we will see what happens in the right moment. We need to be respectful.”

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