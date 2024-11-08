Merson claims Arsenal will beat Chelsea if one player ‘doesn’t play’ as he makes prediction

Paul Merson has made his prediction for Sunday’s match between Chelsea and Arsenal with and without Cole Palmer in the line-ups.

The Gunners have taken just one point from their last three Premier League fixtures and have fallen seven points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Chelsea haven’t been in incredible form in recent weeks either with five points from a possible 12 in their last four matches – but their point at Old Trafford against Man Utd last weekend took them above Arsenal in the Premier League table.

And now Chelsea host the Gunners on Sunday in one of the biggest matches of the weekend with Merson tipping Cole Palmer’s potential absence to have a big say on proceedings after Lisandro Martinez’s heavy challenge on him last weekend.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “This is a massive football match, especially because by the time it kicks off both Manchester City and Liverpool would have already played. Liverpool could go 10 points ahead, City could open up an eight point lead, if Arsenal lose to Chelsea. Arsenal got lucky last weekend after City also slipped up against Bournemouth. But they won’t expect any such favours this weekend.

“It’s a must-win game for Arsenal. If you are 10 and eight points behind Liverpool and City after this gameweek, you’re done in the title race! I don’t care if there are 27 games still left in the season, Liverpool and City are not losing that many games.

MORE ON PREMIER LEAGUE FROM F365…

👉 Mailbox: Why do Arsenal fans still support Mikel Arteta? They ‘can’t fathom how ridiculous’ that question is

👉 Big Weekend: Chelsea v Arsenal, Liverpool, Nuno Espirito Santo, Erling Haaland, Steel City Derby

👉 Ten 30+ goal strikers like Viktor Gyokeres who flopped in the Premier League

“Chelsea have lost all their big games this season and they are in desperate need of a win. If Arsenal close Chelsea down quickly, the Blues could be in trouble. I think William Saliba and Gabriel will enjoy that battle with Nicolas Jackson. It won’t be as easy for Jackson as it was against Newcastle in Chelsea’s last home game in the league.

“Arsenal win this game if Cole Palmer doesn’t play, it’s as simple as that. The only way Chelsea have a chance is if Palmer plays from the start. He is the heartbeat and he makes everything happen for Chelsea. I’m going for a draw here, big result for Chelsea but Arsenal will be out of the title race. Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca brought an update on Palmer’s fitness earlier this week with the Italian confirming him as a doubt for Sunday.

Maresca said: “He didn’t train yesterday. So we’ll see today if he’s able to train with us. We hope so, but we need to wait, we need to see, then we’ll decide.

“Yes [it’s a risk]. He didn’t train the last few days, the tackle was not a normal one. Hopefully he can be back.

“He [Sancho] is recovering from that [illness], but he had a knock in the session, also, tomorrow for sure he’s out. But we’ll see if he’s available for Sunday, otherwise out until after the international break.”