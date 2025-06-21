AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is ‘not untouchable’ amid interest from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

Leao recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 34 Serie A appearances last season as Milan finished a disappointing eighth, suffering 11 defeats.

The Rossoneri also flopped in the Champions League, being knocked out by Feyenoord in the play-off round after finishing 13th in the league phase.

They did win the Italian Super Cup, but were beaten in the final of the Coppa Italia by Bologna, who claimed their first major trophy since 1974.

Paulo Fonseca started the campaign as head coach but was replaced by Sergio Conceicao in December.

Conceicao was relieved of his duties at the end of 2024/25 and replaced by Massimiliano Allegri for his second stint as manager.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League, Milan have already lost Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City, and several players – including Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Yunus Musah and Leao – are being linked with moves away from San Siro.

Losing Leao would be a huge blow on the pitch, but could provide the financial boost Allegri’s side need to strengthen the squad and mount a title challenge next season.

The Portuguese international is not short of suitors, with German champions Bayern Munich leading the race to sign him.

Vincent Kompany’s side are in the market for a left-winger and made Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams their top target, but he looks set to join Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is another player Bayern appreciate but he appears to be too expensive.

That has opened the door for Leao, who is one of the best wingers available this summer, though there is competition from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Milan ‘need to sell’ and no players are ‘untransferable’, including Leao.

There are ‘no proposals’ on the table yet, but the 26-year-old is being ‘monitored carefully’ by Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Bayern, in particular, are ‘making deep reflections’ on the Milan forward amid Barcelona’s ‘decisive and convinced movements on Williams’ and PSG’s ‘iron resistance on Barcola’.

While Milan are yet to receive an approach, Leao’s representatives are ‘very attentive’ and have held talks.

Despite knowing he is ‘popular’ at Arsenal, Chelsea and in Saudi Arabia, the ex-Lille winger ‘has never asked Milan to consider any proposals for him’.

Milan will also not consider selling Leao for ‘less than €80–90million’ (£68-77m), though ‘nothing should be taken for granted’, the report concludes.

