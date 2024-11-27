Arsenal, Chelsea name their price to ‘get Alexander Isak deal done’; ‘acceptable alternative’ chosen
According to reports, Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to make huge bids to sign Alexander Isak but are unlikely to match Newcastle United’s asking price.
Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to be in the market for a new striker after they did not sign a forward before this year’s summer transfer window closed.
Isak has been heavily linked with the two clubs of late as he’s emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe. He netted 20 Premier League goals and has three goals in his last four matches.
Newcastle feared losing Isak in the summer as they had to sell one or two valuable assets to balance the books. Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes were also linked with exits, but the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson ensured they avoided a points deduction after being at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.
Eddie Howe’s side are understood to be in talks with Isak over an improved contract but he is reportedly ‘stalling’ on a new deal.
This has alerted Arsenal and Chelsea, with Caught Offside reporting that they are ‘aiming to get the major transfer deal done for £80m’.
It is noted that they ‘won’t pay Newcastle’s £115m asking price’ and are ‘considering’ RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko as an alternative.
Sesko was identified as a top target by Arsenal in the summer, but he committed his future to RB Leipzig and penned a contract extension.
The 21-year-old has seven goals and three assists in his 17 appearances for RB Leipzig this season and continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.
The report explains.
‘The London giants are aiming to try to get Isak’s fee down to more like £80m, sources have told CaughtOffside, while RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is being considered by both clubs as an alternative.
‘It clearly won’t be easy to get Isak out of Newcastle, and CaughtOffside understands the former Real Sociedad man is not expected to try to force his way out of the club.
‘If Newcastle don’t lower their demands for Isak, then Sesko would surely be a very acceptable alternative, with the 21-year-old already targeted by both the Gunners and the Blues during the summer, before he decided to stay at Leipzig for at least one more year.
‘Newcastle are no pushovers, and notably held on to other star players this summer when there was speculation about Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.
‘Financial Fair Play might be something to consider, though, as NUFC have recently had some restrictions on their spending, so a huge sale like Isak could end up helping them quite a lot in the long run.
‘Victor Osimhen also remains on Chelsea’s radar, while Dusan Vlahovic could be another option for Arsenal if they cannot land Isak.’