According to reports, Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to make huge bids to sign Alexander Isak but are unlikely to match Newcastle United’s asking price.

Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to be in the market for a new striker after they did not sign a forward before this year’s summer transfer window closed.

Isak has been heavily linked with the two clubs of late as he’s emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe. He netted 20 Premier League goals and has three goals in his last four matches.

Newcastle feared losing Isak in the summer as they had to sell one or two valuable assets to balance the books. Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes were also linked with exits, but the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson ensured they avoided a points deduction after being at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

Eddie Howe’s side are understood to be in talks with Isak over an improved contract but he is reportedly ‘stalling’ on a new deal.

This has alerted Arsenal and Chelsea, with Caught Offside reporting that they are ‘aiming to get the major transfer deal done for £80m’.

It is noted that they ‘won’t pay Newcastle’s £115m asking price’ and are ‘considering’ RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko as an alternative.

Sesko was identified as a top target by Arsenal in the summer, but he committed his future to RB Leipzig and penned a contract extension.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and three assists in his 17 appearances for RB Leipzig this season and continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

