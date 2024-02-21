Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG target Osimhen ‘chooses’ next destination to ‘follow in the footsteps of his idol’

Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain target Victor Osimhen has chosen his new club as he looks to ‘follow in the footsteps of his idol’.

The Napoli striker is set to leave the Serie A champions in the summer transfer window with interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG are all on the lookout for a new striker this summer and Osimhen fits the bill due to his prolific scoring record in the Italian top flight.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already confirmed that Osimhen will be on his way out of the club in the summer for a top club.

De Laurentiis said: “This [Osimhen’s exit] was already known since this summer; our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly. Otherwise, it would not have been so long.

“We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG, or a top English club.”

And Osimhen has also hinted that his future lies away from Napoli, he told CBS Sports in January: “I have already made my decision on the next step to do at the end of the season. I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.”

When asked about the prospect of moving to England, Osimhen added: “I think 60% of the people mention the rumours about me linked with the Premier League. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world.

“I want to finish the season with Napoli strong then come up with the decision I’ve already made.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that the Nigeria international has ‘chosen the club he wants to go to next season’ after becoming ‘the main desire of several European greats’.

Osimhen ‘prefers a move to England over other leagues’ and Chelsea are ‘seriously evaluating the possibility of activating his €130 million release clause’.

Talks between the Napoli striker and Chelsea ‘have been underway for months’ and the Premier League side are his chosen club so that he can ‘follow in the footsteps of his idol’ Didier Drogba.

Despite rumours PSG could seriously pursue Osimhen – following the news that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving in the summer – ‘there have been no recent contacts between the player’s representatives and the Ligue 1 team’.

