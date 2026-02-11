Arsenal ‘lead race’ for Martinelli’s ‘world-class replacement’ as Raphinha price is revealed

Christian Pulisic and Raphinha have been linked with moves to Arsenal.

Arsenal are interested in signing former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic from AC Milan in the summer after finding out Barcelona’s asking price for Raphinha, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in great form this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently leading the Premier League table by six points from second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal spent over £250m on new signings over the summer transfer window as the Gunners board looked to back Arteta to end a run of three successive runners-up finishes and finally win the Premier League title.

And the Gunners are unlikely to rest on their laurels in the summer with rumours of big-money signings once again as they look to improve their attack.

Gabriel Martinelli has been a good player for Arsenal for years now but there are rumours the Gunners could sell the Brazilian to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

An insider on X recently revealed: ‘Exclusive: Very reliable sources state that Gabriel Martinelli’s representatives are making plans for next season with a different club. @Arsenal are aware.’

And now Arsenal are making plans to sign a ‘world-class replacement’ in the form of former Chelsea winger Pulisic from AC Milan, according to Spanish website Fichajes.

The USA international ‘is on Arteta’s list of candidates to bolster the Gunners’ attack in the summer’ and the Gunners have ‘expressed concrete interest’ in the Milan star, who has contributed eight goals and two assists in 16 Serie A matches this term.

Pulisic is ‘experiencing deep disappointment due to the lack of significant progress in renewing his current contract’ and Arsenal ‘lead the race’ as they ‘have no intention of ignoring’ the situation in Milan.

Arsenal are looking to ‘revolutionise their left flank’ with Martinelli’s potential departure and the report adds: ‘Arsenal believes the summer transfer window is the ideal time to make a strategic move that would bring the American back to the top tier of English football.

‘The market opportunity is real, and the London club’s management is already preparing their arguments to convince the player.’

Another reason for pursuing Pulisic could be the potential fee as reports in Spain are now claiming that Barcelona have told Arsenal that they must pay Raphinha’s €1billion release clause in his contract if they want to sign him.

The Gunners were ready to ‘offer him an ambitious project and guarantee him an exorbitant salary’ but their enquiries over their asking price seem to have ended any attempts to sign the former Leeds star.

Former Arsenal player Denilson is expecting compatriot Martinelli to regain his place as a starter under Arteta before the end of the season.

Denilson said earlier this season: “Martinelli is a high-quality player. He is helping the club a lot. I believe he has a lot of room to grow. Logically, there are several players in his position, and the competition there is healthy, right? It’s very high. It requires a lot of intensity, a good head on your shoulders too.

“Regardless of whether he’s a luxury substitute today, I believe he’ll soon be among the starting eleven to help the team. The most important thing is that he’s in the squad and, when he comes on, he’s playing great games.

“A starting position takes time. I trust he’ll return to his best form, his best technical condition. He’s also a technically gifted player, a fast player. He’ll soon regain his place.”

