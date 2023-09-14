Arsenal, Chelsea on red alert as club ‘discusses’ release clause in £150m star’s ‘crucial’ new contract

Victor Osimhen has caught the eye of a number of top clubs, and Chelsea.

Reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen will have a release clause in his new Napoli contract, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Nigerian striker has been one of the best goalscorers in Europe since joining the Serie A champions from Lille in 2020.

People seem to forget that he cost Napoli a whopping €75million (£64.5million), so the Italian club’s reported £150m asking price is somewhat understandable.

They did very well to keep hold of Osimhen in the summer and he never looked close to leaving the club, in truth.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal were reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old after they failed to sign Kylian Mbappe, whose club, Paris Saint-Germain, have also been strongly linked with the striker.

The Ligue Un giants completed the deadline day signing of Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos in the French capital, so they are surely no longer in the race unless Mbappe leaves the club.

A host of Premier League clubs is believed to be keeping tabs on Osimhen’s situation.

Football Transfers recently said Arsenal have already held talks over the 2024 signing of Osimhen, while Chelsea are still in the market for a new No. 9 despite the summer addition of Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with the Napoli star, though the former have recently completed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund, so they will probably not try to sign him next year, though you would imagine they are still attentive to the situation.

Al-Hilal, Arsenal and Chelsea in particular will be delighted to see that a release clause is likely to be included in Osimhen’s new Napoli contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

Romano does not know what the release clause will be (we imagine it will be pretty big) but he says it will become valid next year.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian transfer expert wrote:

‘It was important and a fantastic achievement for Napoli to keep Victor Osimhen at the club this summer. We saw Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal showing an interest in Osimhen, but Napoli’s answer was always the same – no chance. ‘Napoli were always very strong in negotiations and they are now in very advanced talks over a new contract for Osimhen. His current deal expires in 2025 and it’s considered crucial for Osimhen to have a release clause in his new deal. Still, the feeling is that the Nigerian striker will extend his contract with Napoli, and it will include a release clause valid already in 2024. ‘Let’s see what value this release clause will be, that’s one of the points still being discussed by the parties involved. Still, this clause is a crucial point to be discussed in order for an agreement to be reached in the next days and weeks.’

Osimhen has started the new season with three goals in as many Serie A matches as Napoli look to retain their Serie A crown following Luciano Spalletti’s departure.

The 24-year-old scored 26 times in the league last term as the Naples outfit comfortably won their first Serie A title since 1990.

FEATURE: Fati 3), Lavia 13), Raya 25) – ranking £650m worth of signings by how excited we are for their debut