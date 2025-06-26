Eberechi Eze and Mohammed Kudus have both been linked with Arsenal this week

According to reports, West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus has turned down the chance to play in Saudi Arabia, with a move to Arsenal potentially on the cards.

Kudus is expected to leave the Hammers in the summer transfer window and several Premier League clubs are considering signing him.

The Ghanaian international has an £85million release clause in his contract, but after only nine goal involvements last season, it’s highly unlikely that a club will pay that.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with the attacker, who has ‘no intention’ of moving to Saudi Arabia at this point in his career.

According to The Sun, Kudus has ‘rejected’ clubs in the Middle East, with ‘some even ready to more than double his current wage’.

The report confirms that the 24-year-old is ‘expected to be sold this summer’ as head coach Graham Potter requires the funds for new arrivals and is ‘desperate to overhaul his midfield’.

It’s also claimed that West Ham will ‘have to accept’ less than £85m amidst ‘interest, but nothing concrete’ from the Premier League.

Kudus will hope clubs in England up their interest as he is ‘keen to stay in a top European league’ and aims to be playing in the Champions League within the next two years.

He is clearly eager to leave the London Stadium, having changed agents in anticipation of a summer transfer.

Meanwhile, BBC journalist Sami Mokbel says he wouldn’t be shocked if Arsenal have made contact with West Ham.

He said: “It wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal have made an enquiry for Mohammed Kudus because there’s been interest there in the past.

“My information on Kudus is that all of the top six in the Premier League have checked in on conditions on that deal.

“He’s got an £85m release clause for Premier League clubs, but I think West Ham would be willing to take below that.

“There is a long-term interest there and maybe that is one to watch in the absence of getting Rodrygo or [Anthony] Gordon.”

Arsenal are closing in on three signings, with Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi all expected to join.

Brentford captain Norgaard is joining for around £10m, and former West Ham coach Edu Rubio reckons it’s a “very sensible signing”. We all know everyone has been desperate to know what he thinks.

“Norgaard is a modern defensive-anchor player — there’s no doubt he can rival [Thomas] Partey, or offer more options to Arteta — offering him more depth in his squad,” Rubio said.

“Christian can break up play, intercept, tackle, block and win aerial duels. He can let Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice do their thing while he protects their backs.

“He can also recycle the ball and play forwards effectively. In a league where there are so many transitions, a player who senses danger and has a great ability to regain the ball can be a must-have in your team.

“His physicality, and the fact it’s been tested in the Premier League, also makes him a very sensible signing. He can be a great addition to Arsenal.”

Rubio continued: “Norgaard would also fit perfectly with Zubimendi. They can even play together if Arteta opts for two holding players and one 10, instead of one anchor and two number eights.

“Zubimendi is more of a passer and creator. Christian is more of a break-up play midfielder who can regain possession, secure possession and stop the opposition from easily breaking into the final third.

“I feel Arteta is making sure he will have enough strength in the midfield area to compete in all four competitions.”

