Arsenal, Chelsea target makes decision over future as Gunners transfer gets ‘here we go’ treatment

Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona could have to move on from any attempt to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, according to reports.

Williams had a brilliant Euro 2024 tournament as Spain won the tournament by beating England in the final in Berlin earlier this month.

There were rumours that Williams could move away from Bilbao in the summer but his performances in Germany increased his stock even further.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea have been showing interest throughout the summer, while Barcelona stepped up their interest following the conclusion of Euro 2024.

Discussing his future during the Euros, Williams said: “In the end, my brother [Athletic team-mate Inaki Williams] is a very important person for me. He has lived a similar situation to mine.

“He has also had offers from outside Athletic, but I said that I didn’t want to know anything about what comes from outside, about signings or stories.

“They know what I am like, the personality I have, and I don’t like to know because I get distracted easily. I prefer to focus on one thing and go for it.

“Because if one thing or another comes to me, in the end my head doesn’t work very well.

“My agent, my parents and my family know me perfectly and they know that I don’t want to hear anything until the Euros are over.”

And Spanish publication Marca claim that a ‘decision has been made and shared with his closest friends’ with Williams renewing his contract in December until 2027.

Williams is ‘clear about where he is going to play’ and intends to remain at Athletic Bilbao for at least another season as the 22-year-old is in no rush to further his career.

Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte was critical of the constant questions the winger and the club had faced over Euro 2024 about his future.

Uriarte said: “Nico is very committed to Athletic Bilbao. He has been subjected to a bombardment of questions about his future in an excessive and uncontrolled manner while on international duty at Euro 2024.

“The Spanish Federation does not know how to protect him.

“Respect between all the members of the football club is key, or at least that is the case at Athletic Club, which does not have as a strategy of subjecting players contracted to other clubs to public pressure in order to try to incorporate them,’ he added.

“Athletic Bilbao aim for the maximum, without limits. We are showing that we have a winning project for footballers and coaches.

“We have renewed the contracts of players who are playing at the European Championship, such as Unai Simon and Vivian, as well as coveted players like [Benat] Prados, Oihan [Sancet], Julen [Agirrezabala] or [Aitor] Paredes, who have also signed for several seasons.

“Athletic Bilbao is economically, socially and sportingly capable of keeping footballers of the calibre of those named in its structure, including Nico Williams.”

Arsenal are set to complete another summer transfer with Fabrizio Romano giving Emile Smith Rowe’s exit to Fulham a “here we go” announcement.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Emile Smith Rowe has left the Arsenal camp to travel for his medical and contract signing at Fulham. Marco Silva was key to convince Smith Rowe after many clubs wanted him. Arsenal accepted £27m plus £7m add-ons bid also because of very good conditions on the payment terms.”