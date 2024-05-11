According to reports, FC Barcelona are plotting a move for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Following his stellar season in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven in 2022/23, Simons returned to PSG last summer as they activated their €6m buy-back clause to bring him back to his boyhood club.

PSG opted to send Simons out on loan last summer so he could play regularly and he joined Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. He has nine goals and 15 assists in his 42 appearances across all competitions this season.

Simons to the Premier League?

Yet according to German outlet Bild, Man Utd had a £51m bid accepted by PSG for Simons last summer as they ‘agreed a deal’ with the Ligue Un giants, but the player ‘didn’t want’ to join the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether Simons has a future at PSG and it has been suggested that Premier League pair Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, “everyone at Barcelona appreciates” Simons but they “will face competition” and the reporter has revealed his “most likely option”.

“I told you last week that Xavi Simons, his agent and Paris Saint-Germain will discuss the player’s future at the end of the season before the Euros. The player wants to know where he will play before the tournament in Germany gets underway,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

MORE ARSENAL AND CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Manchester United v Arsenal, Haaland, Chelsea, Ten Hag, play-offs, Old Firm

👉 Ranking Michael Olise’s nine summer options: Arsenal 8th, Man Utd 7th, Crystal Palace 2nd



“What I am hearing is that PSG don’t want to sell Xavi Simons this summer so they will look for a different solution. There is no chance of a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig as PSG don’t want to sell and the Bundesliga club do not have the money to complete the deal.

“The most likely option for Xavi Simons is that he goes on loan again for the 2024/25 campaign. The 21-year-old will have an important say on where he plays next.

“Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in the Dutch talent as they love the player and everyone at Barca appreciates him. They will try to secure a loan deal with PSG ahead of next season but will face competition from RB Leipzig and Premier League clubs.”

READ NEXT: Premier League predictions week 37: Savage tips Arsenal, City wins ahead of final-day showdown



More: Arsenal | Chelsea | Xavi Simons