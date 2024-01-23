Arsenal, Chelsea target Osimhen reveals transfer decision is ‘already made’ amid ‘agreement’ claim

Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid target Victor Osimhen has revealed he knows whether he will leave Serie A giants Napoli in the summer.

Osimhen has been sensational for Napoli over the past couple of seasons as he has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world.

After scoring 26 league goals to help Napoli win the Serie A title in 2022/23, Osimhen was priced out of a move away from the Italian side during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international ended up signing a new contract which is understood to include a £112m release clause. He has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea of late, while Real Madrid reportedly have their eye on him as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

At the start of this month, it was claimed that Osimhen ‘would be happy to do a pre-agreement’ with Chelsea ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen has since admitted that he would be open to a move to the Premier League in the future.

He told reporters: “Of course one day, definitely, but for now I have other plans in my career I am looking forward to. When the time comes, everyone will know.”

Now in a new interview, Osimhen has revealed that he has “already” made up his mind about his next move and has hinted that his future lies away from Napoli.

“I think 60% of everyone are arguing, or the rumour is going around about me linked to the Premier League,” Osimhen said in an interview with CBS Sports.

FEATURE: Arsenal, Man Utd should go for it… Every Prem club’s priority in final week of January transfer window

“But…when you are one of the hottest strikers in the globe, you play this type of thing. Of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the whole world. Now I’m with Napoli, I signed a new contract, I’m enjoying my time there, going through it with the team.”

He added: “At the end of the season, I think I already made up my mind. I already know what I wanna do with my career, since I’ve started, I’ve been the one making my own decisions and everything is working out well for me.

“Even though when I started it, it didn’t go as well as planned. But I already have my plan, I already know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.

“So for now I just want to finish the season strong, go relax somewhere with my daughter, and then finally come up with the decision I’ve already made.”