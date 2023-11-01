Arsenal, Chelsea target ‘valued at £100m’ as reports of £50m valuation are ‘met with derision’ by club

Brentford reportedly value Arsenal and Chelsea-linked striker Ivan Toney at £100million and have no intention to sell him before the end of the season.

Toney is suspended until January 16 after being found guilty of breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules.

He is unavailable for eight months in total and recently changed agents with the view of a permanent move away from Brentford in 2024.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen. The latter are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer up top, while there is talk of Mikel Arteta looking to improve his front line, despite solid starts to the season from Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus’ injury issues could be one of the reasons Arteta is in the market for a new No. 9. The Brazilian is currently absent with a hamstring problem.

According to multiple reports, Brentford are looking to receive between £50-60million for Toney, though there have been claims that he will cost around £80m.

The 27-year-old has been superb for the Bees since they earned promotion to the Premier League in 2021, scoring 32 goals in 68 top-flight appearances.

Speaking in September, Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted that the Londoners are a “selling club” and would let Toney leave for the “right price”.

“So far we’ve only sold one in the Premier League, that was David Raya (to Arsenal) – or that’s a loan but probably will be a sale in the future, I guess,” Frank said.

“I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club, if the right price is there.”

And the “right price” is £100m, according to Sky Sports.

It is claimed that Brentford do not want to sell Toney during the season and are looking forward to bringing him back into the starting XI when his ban finishes in January.

Chelsea and Arsenal get a mention when it is claimed that ‘a number of top clubs across Europe and the Premier League’ have the England international on their ‘radar’.

Only a ‘monumental’ offer would see Brentford sell and their valuation of the player is £100m.

In fact, ‘reports of a £50m-£60m fee have been met with derision in the club’s boardroom’, the report states.

Frank did say in the summer that Toney was worth £100m having shone for a mid-table club.

He said: “£100m plus?… What would you pay for a striker that guarantees you 20-plus goals? And this is 20 goals for a mid-table club. What can he do in a bigger club?”

Toney’s fine form at club level earned him an England debut in March and he is going to be in the running for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

A move to a bigger club should all but secure a place in said squad unless he fails to replicate his Brentford form for a club like Arsenal or Chelsea.

