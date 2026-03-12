Chelsea want Arsenal star in shock move with deal ‘not as impossible as you might expect’

Chelsea are looking to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in great form this season with Mikel Arteta’s side leading the Premier League standings by seven points, although second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand and will face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Calafiori, who joined the Gunners from Bologna in a deal worth around €45m in the summer of 2024, has been deployed mainly at left-back as Arsenal fight for an unprecedented Quadruple, as they continue to compete in the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

The Italy international can also be used at centre-back if needed but he has been hit by injuries since he made the move to Arsenal after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

And now Liam Rosenior’s side are interested in taking him across London to Stamford Bridge with Chelsea insider Simon Phillips claiming the Blues could make a play for him this summer.

Phillips wrote on his blog: ‘Chelsea are weighing up a potential move to sign an Arsenal player [Calafiori) in the summer transfer window, and it’s not as impossible as you might expect it to be.

‘The club are looking into transfer plans now ahead of what is expected to be another busy summer transfer window for many clubs including Chelsea, who are looking to both buy and sell once again at the end of this season.’

In further details, Phillips adds that Calafiori could be tempted as he is keen to play more matches as a centre-back and not a left-back, something which is unlikely to happen at Arsenal with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes around.

Chelsea will look to sign a new centre-back in the summer transfer window as they look to cut out mistakes at the back to help fire them towards big titles.

Calafiori recently admitted that a move back to play for Roma in Italy is something that he will entertain “sooner or later” as he has “unfinished business” at the club.

When asked about a move back to the Eternal City, the Arsenal defender said: “I would like to return to Roma sooner or later. Obviously, we can’t plan our career out now, but yes [I picture it].

“I left Roma with unfinished business. It all started really well and I even had the chance to play a bit more.

“And then, for various reasons, first I went out on loan and then they sold me. I definitely didn’t do what I had hoped.

“So I left something there that I would like to [return to].”

