According to reports, Mikel Arteta has a new ‘dream’ signing after Arsenal failed to land Vinicius Junior and they have three ‘alternatives’.

With Bruno Guimaraes closing in on a move to Arsenal, the Premier League giants are about to land one of their main summer targets.

However, Arsenal have faced difficulties in this summer’s window, having missed out on Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal were outbid by Chelsea in the race to sign Rogers, while Vinicius has decided to extend his stay at Real Madrid with a new contract after they improved their offer.

This means the Gunners are back to the drawing board in search of a new forward, and a report from journalist Miguel Delaney for The Independent claims their ‘three alternatives’ are Julian Alvarez, Bradley Barcola and Iliman Ndiaye.

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Delaney claims Arteta is ‘particularly’ a fan of Alvarez, while they have ‘considered’ a move for Ndiaye.

Regarding the potential issues with Barcola, Delaney explained: Bradley Barcola is another attractive option, with Liverpool also keen on the Paris Saint-Germain winger.

‘Arsenal are playing catch-up to some extent though, with Liverpool thought to be further down the line in terms of negotiations over personal terms. PSG’s valuation could also prove a stumbling block, with the France international priced by his club at £130m, a figure above the Gunners’ own valuation.’

Arsenal choose ‘dream’ signing after missing out on Vinicius Junior

Reporter Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has informed talkSPORT that Alvarez is Arsenal’s new ‘dream target’ after failing to sign Vinicius Junior.

“Arsenal are now still going to add some form of either left-sided or versatile attacker,” Jacobs explained.

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“Not all the profiles are identical to Vinicius Junior, but Julian Alvarez is one possibility if Atleti decide to sell.

“We know they’d prefer to keep. Barcelona would love Julian Alvarez as well but Atleti may prefer, if they realise the player wants to leave, to sell outside of La Liga. So he’s a dream target.”

Jacobs continued: “Iliman Ndiaye has been discussed as well and there’ll be other options too. Some will say Bradley Barcola.”

On Barcola, Jacobs added: “If Arsenal want Bradley Barcola their tactic has to be to gazump Liverpool, because the player wants Liverpool.

“But PSG want €170million – so Arsenal would have to overpay and hope that Liverpool back off. But he’s a possibility too.

“So Arsenal are still going to be busy between now and the end of the window.”

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