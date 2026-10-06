According to reports, Arsenal have already chosen their ‘top target’ of two options to be a marquee signing in the January window.

The Gunners headed into the international break on a low after losing 3-0 to Brighton, though they remain well-placed to retain the Premier League and potentially win at least one more trophy after winning their first seven games in all competitions this season.

However, they have arguably left themselves short in attack after the summer transfer window, in which they failed to sign Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola, Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers.

Mikel Arteta‘s side improved their squad with the additions of Christos Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie and Ezri Konsa, but they are lacking attacking options.

It has been suggested that they could move to fix this in January, with several potential targets already named.

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A new report from Caught Offside claims Arsenal remain keen on Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz and RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, though the latter player is their ‘top January window target’.

The report explains:

‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are preparing a fresh move for RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa after previously considering him during the summer. The Norway international has developed into one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting wide players and would offer the pace and one-against-one threat Arteta has been looking to add on the left. ‘Juventus star Kenan Yildiz also remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, although convincing the Italian giants to sell would require a huge offer.’

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Arsenal’s internal ‘feeling’ on January signing revealed as Noni Madueke could leave

The same report claims ‘there is still a feeling that another explosive attacker could give the champions an extra edge in the title race’, while a new left-winger ‘appears to be the priority’ over a new striker.

And Noni Madueke’s exit could expedite this process, with a new report from The Telegraph claiming he is being ‘targeted’ by Atletico Madrid and Juventus ahead of January.

The report explains:

‘[Madueke’s lack of game time] has led to other clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the January transfer window and determining whether any parties would look at a loan move. ‘Spanish club Atlético Madrid and Italian giants Juventus are believed to be long-term admirers of Madueke, although other clubs would be expected to join the race for the former Chelsea winger.’

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