Arsenal have chosen to focus on their attempts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after Viktor Gyokeres ‘says yes’ to Man Utd, according to reports.

The Gunners and the Red Devils are looking for new centre-forwards in the summer transfer window as they look to improve their attacking output.

Arsenal have been urged by former players, pundits and supporters to sign a new top-class striker over the last couple of years with new sporting director Andrea Berta determined to now make that a reality.

While only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League last season with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scoring seven league goals between them.

Multiple reports have claimed that Arsenal and Man Utd are interested in both Sesko and Gyokeres with the Gunners having their pick over the Red Devils because of Ruben Amorim’s side’s disastrous season.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri recently revealed that Arsenal had entered concrete negotiations with Leipzig over a potential transfer for Sesko this summer, while Gyokeres had given a ‘verbal agreement’ to join the Gunners.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘RB Leipzig have indeed started negotiations with Arsenal over the Benjamin Šeško deal. Gunners’ objective is to make progress on several fronts simultaneously to avoid being left empty-handed if talks were to break down. For now, Šeško does not have a personal agreement with the English club, whereas… Gyökeres has already given his verbal agreement to join the Gunners.. Wait&See. #mercato #RBL’

And now the Daily Mirror claim that Arsenal are ‘prioritising’ Leipzig’s Sesko and that Berta ‘has been negotiating with representatives of both players and their respective clubs simultaneously as the Gunners seek the best dea’.

But the ‘decision among the club’s hierarchy is to push forward with their swoop for the RB Leipzig forward, rather than Gyokeres.’

There were reports on Thursday claiming that Gyokeres was ‘keen’ to join Man Utd despite their lack of European football next season and now reports in Spain have claimed that the Sporting CP striker ‘says yes’ to joining up with Amorim.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf insists that Arsenal would be “crazy” to splash out on Sesko this summer with the striker unproven in the Premier League.

Leboeuf told ESPN: “The top people at clubs, if it’s not their money they don’t care, they will spend it. If the money was coming out of their bank account they would be more careful and cautious.

“That’s crazy [RB Leipzig’s valuation for Sesko]. You have so many examples of clubs who have spent big money on players from smaller clubs.

“Sesko plays for Leipzig, they are a family club and Arsenal are going to launch him into the Premier League?

“What is the guarantee you have that Sesko is going to produce? And you’re going to spend 80m euros on him? Look at Jadon Sancho, Darwin Nunez and so many others.”