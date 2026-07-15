Arsenal plan to make Christos Tzolis their third signing of the summer transfer window and add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad by July 20, according to reports.

There have been two major signings at Arsenal already this summer, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta aim to enhance the squad.

Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, but the north London club are not standing still.

The Gunners have made Ecuador international defender Piero Hincapie’s loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

Arsenal have also secured the services of Illan Meslier, who has moved to the Gunners as a free agent after his contract with Leeds United ran out at the end of last season.

Signing a winger is now at the top of the Gunners’ list of priorities, with Morgan Rogers a major target for Arsenal.

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With Leandro Trossard leaving for Besiktas, Arsenal want to sign a specialist left-winger, with Tzolis a prime candidate to replace the Greece international.

Arsenal in contact with Club Brugge for Christos Tzolis

Arsenal have already made contact with Club Brugge over a deal for Tzolis, who found the back of the net 22 times and registered 29 assists in 52 appearances last season.

Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote on X at 11:14am on July 14: “Arsenal have made official initial contact with Club Brugge to explore the possibility of a deal this summer of Christos Tzolis.

“More updates to come, but as of today, the Gunners have not yet submitted an official offer.”

Belgian news outlet HLN further stated: ‘English champions Arsenal FC have contacted Club Brugge regarding a possible transfer of Christos Tzolis.

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‘According to our information, the Bruges side had at least one conversation with the London club, which faced Club Brugge in the Champions League last season.

‘It is plausible that Arsenal, just as Club Brugge usually do, want to have everything mapped out before making a decision regarding a new winger.

‘And before submitting a first official offer, which has not yet happened today.’

Christos Tzolis to Arsenal is imminent

There has been a further encouraging update for Arsenal fans regarding a move for Tzolis.

While talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Tzolis has told Arsenal that he wants to join this summer, The Sun reporter Konstantinos Lianos has claimed that the Gunners plan to finalise the deal in the next five days.

Jacobs posted on X at 9:19pm on July 14: “Christos Tzolis has informed Arsenal he wants to join and club-to-club talks are set to accelerate.

“Tzolis to cost £30m-£35m depending on the structure of a deal.

“Club Brugge are willing to sell this summer.

“Tzolis’ proposed arrival has no bearing on Arsenal’s pursuit of Morgan Rogers.”

Lianos wrote on X at 6:40pm on July 14: I” understand Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis’ move to Arsenal will progress and probably be finalised by Monday, July 20 when pre-season officially begins.

“The World Cup will be officially over and Mikel Arteta will know when all of his stars will be back.

“Stay tuned #AFC”

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