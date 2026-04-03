Arsenal have a clearer path to completing a record-breaking striker signing after Bayern Munich stepped aside, and comments from the player’s agent strongly point to a move to north London.

Whether Viktor Gyokeres is the long-term solution as Arsenal’s No 9 remains to be seen. The Swede arrived with big expectations, and while his goals return of 16 in 42 appearances is obviously not disastrous, his overall performances have left a lot to be desired.

Accordingly, Arsenal are known to be exploring the market for a new frontman. Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is a confirmed target, but is projected to cost in excess of €100m.

Instead, reports over the past 48 hours have gone big on Arsenal being frontrunners for Christian Kofane.

The Bayer Leverkusen ace, 19, has burst on to the scene this year and is already a man in demand.

Sky Germany recently revealed a summer swoop will set back the buying club around €60m-€70m. A move at the top end of that price range would make Kofane the most expensive teenager in Premier League history, surpassing Leny Yoro’s switch to Manchester United.

Kofane’s agent, Eric Depolo, has spoken to Daily Arsenal and confirmed it’s the Gunners who are front and centre for his client’s signing…

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However, the agent also reeled off a laundry list of rival clubs who could make Arsenal’s life difficult, including Bayern Munich.

But according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal need not fear Germany’s biggest club.

‘Christian Kofane is currently not a transfer target for FC Bayern this coming summer,’ declared Plettenberg on X.

‘In addition, the club’s focus remains on extending Harry Kane’s contract beyond 2027.

‘As reported, Bayer 04 Leverkusen are pushing for a fee of €60-70 million for Kofane in the summer.

‘The most realistic market at present is the Premier League, with Arsenal closely monitoring the situation.’

As it always the case with high profile Bundesliga players currently not at Bayern Munich, the Bavarian giants rarely fail to have a say when the player eventually does move to a bigger club.

Bayern continue to have a stranglehold on the Bundesliga and it’s thanks in no small part to their frequent raids on rival clubs for their brightest stars.

Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were poached from Schalke, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano and Konrad Laimer arrived from RB Leipzig, while Jonathan Tah defected from Leverkusen.

Bayern also made a play for former Leverkusen talisman, Florian Wirtz, last summer before losing out to Liverpool.

But in good news for Arsenal, Bayern are not interjecting themselves into the race for Kofane.

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The Cameroon international has returned figures of seven goals and eight assists this term, which on the face of it, might not sound overly impressive.

However, it’s important to remember he’s still only 19 years of age, while a healthy chunk of his 39 appearances this season have come from the bench.

His minutes tally of 1,745 means he’s returning figures of a goal contribution once every 116 minutes – impressive numbers for one so young.

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